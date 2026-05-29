Angelina Pivarnick Reveals Tragic News: ‘I’m Actively Miscarrying’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Just a couple of weeks ago, Jersey Shore broke some very exciting news.

Angelina Pivarnick was pregnant!

This week’s episode, however, revealed that she did not feel well.

Angelina ultimately confirmed her own worst fears: she’s miscarrying.

On ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,’ Angelina Pivarnick shared tough news. (Image Credit: MTV)

‘Some stuff’s happening with me and my pregnancy’

At the end of the Thursday, May 28 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina shared the bad news.

We see her at home, with the comfort of Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and of her dog.

Lying back on the couch, she explains that something is wrong.

“I’m just not feeling myself,” Angelina began.

“Some stuff’s happening with me and my pregnancy,” she revealed.

Not feeling well, Angelina Pivarnick had the comfort of her dog. (Image Credit: MTV)

“And I don’t know what’s going on,” Angelina admitted, “and I don’t even know what to do.”

When Sammi — who was also pregnant when this filmed — visited, Angelina told her friend what was going on.

“I’m spotting,” Angelina shared. “I’m wearing a pad right now.”

Spotting refers to any bloody vaginal discharge. In other words, she found little dots of blood on her underwear before putting in a pad.

She relayed this to Sammi, who suffered a pregnancy lost during her own fertility journey.

Just two weeks before the episode featuring her miscarriage, Angelina shared the happy news. (Image Credit: MTV)

‘I’m actively miscarrying’

“I’m going to be honest with you: When I miscarried — like a chemical pregnancy — I was spotting right away, and then it, like, just, it happened,” Sammi cautioned.

“So, to me, I’m getting a little concerned for you,” she told Angelina.

“I don’t want to think the worst,” Sammi emphasized.

“But for your own peace of mind,” she advised, “go to the ER and just check.”

Sammi reasoned: “They can see what’s going on.”

Next time on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,’ Angelina Pivarnick tells the cameras that she is “actively miscarrying.” (Image Credit: MTV)

Angelina explained to the confessional that she felt “definitely scared about what I might find out.”

It looks like she may have taken Sammi’s counsel.

During the preview of next week’s episode, Angelina spoke to the camera about what had happened.

“I woke up in the middle of the night,” she reveals.

Angelina then tells the camera: “I’m actively miscarrying.”