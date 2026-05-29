Jennifer Aniston & Jim Curtis Delay Wedding Indefinitely: Why?

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Just weeks ago, we heard about Jennifer Aniston’s wedding plans.

When she ties the knot with boyfriend Jim Curtis, she hopes that she and the celebrity hypnotist can get it right.

However, a new report says that they’ve put a pin in planning their nuptials.

Why?

Jennifer Aniston, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends ELLE’s 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration on November 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for ELLE)

The wedding is off (for now)

According to Woman’s Day, there are both personal and professional reasons for Aniston indefinitely putting wedding plans on hold.

First of all, she is currently filming Season 5 of The Morning Show.

The Apple TV series is one of the better known shows from the streamer, sometimes labeled as where celebrities go to hide.

Some shows break containment. Severance, Pluribus, and Widow’s Bay (we really recommend all three) are other examples.

And that’s just the beginning.

Aniston is also expected to make time for I’m Glad My Mom Died.

Greenlit in the summer of 2025, the Apple TV series will adapt the Jennette McCurdy book by the same name into a series.

Aniston will be playing the mom, by the way. That’s a pretty different role than what most fans have seen her take on before.

(There was a push, early on, to make the series more comedic for some reason. That will not be the case, thankfully.)

With so much on her plate, professionally, Aniston isn’t prioritizing marriage right now. She has other things going on.

Apparently, he’s totally ‘understanding’

“Jen’s schedule is crazy and she’s NOT going to miss out on this new TV series, not even for a wedding,” the inside source told Woman’s Day.

Curtis is a celebrity hypnotist. His job is, by definition, pretty different from Aniston’s.

However, the same report says that he supports his lady love’s ambitions.

And, according to the insider, Curtis is “very understanding about the delay.”

However, an ominous part of the same report claims that he worries about her “getting cold feet.”

There are other issues, of course.

Aniston is a very wealthy woman. Estimates put her total net worth around 300 million. Her global box office numbers are even higher.

With that in mind, they’ll need to iron out a prenup to ensure that a divorce doesn’t see her lose her fortune. Because she’s likely to continue making a lot of money.

Additionally, they will need to figure out whether they want to live on the East Coach or on the West Coast.

That one, at least, is really more of a detail.