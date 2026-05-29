Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, Numerous Others Drop Out of 'America 250' Concerts: What's Going On Here?

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America is celebrating its semiquincentennial this year, but because that’s a mouthful, most media outlets and government agencies have opted to refer to the anniversary as “America 250.”

And while the atmosphere in 2026 doesn’t feel especially celebratory, the federal government is forging ahead with its party plans.

Unfortunately, patriotic celebrants wind up dancing to AI-generated music because it seems like there’s not a musician on the planet who’s willing to go anywhere near this mess.

Martina McBride performs onstage during The Music of My Life: An All-Star Tribute To Anne Murray at Grand Ole Opry House on October 27, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The centerpiece of this summer’s celebrations is the Great American State Fair, a series of concerts set to take place at Washington D.C.’s National Mall.

But just weeks before the concerts were set to begin, numerous headliners, including Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, and

“I asked lots of questions and was assured this was a nonpartisan event that was meant to celebrate ALL 50 states,” McBride wrote on social media Thursday.

“Yesterday things started changing and what we were told is, in fact, not what is happening.”

Bret Michaels, of the band Poison, revealed that he won’t be there.

“Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of,” he said.

“Concerns have also been raised regarding the safety of my fans, band, crew, family and myself, including threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable.”

Numerous other artists, including Morris Day and the Time, Young MC, and the Commodores have also abruptly dropped out.

“Our music has always been our voice and we choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party,” the Commodores said in a statement. “We support the betterment of all Americans.”

But the sh-tshow must go on — at least that seems to be the response from the Trump administration.

“Freedom 250 is a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) dedicated to uniting Americans around the nation’s 250th anniversary,” Freedom 250 spokesperson Rachel Reisner said in a statement to CBS News.

“Freedom 250 is focused on our signature celebrations and events that honor our history and engage all Americans — welcoming all who share our goal of commemorating this milestone in a way that uplifts and unites America.”

Needless to say, statements tepidly arguing for the event’s right to exist probably were not what organizers had in mind when they started the planning process.

But hey, it’s not all bad news!

Vanilla Ice announced this week that he still intends to perform as scheduled!

“Vanilla Ice is contracted and will perform at the Great American Fair at the National Mall on Friday, June 26,” Mr. Ice’s management agency told CBS News in an email.

“He is proud to help celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary! Everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate USA’s Birthday and our Freedom!”

Yes, folks, the Great American State Fair is saved. In other news, Vanilla Ice apparently has enough songs to justify an entire concert.