Nathan Griffith Was Locked Up For DUI Just Prior to Assaulting Sister; How Many Times Has This Guy Been Arrested?

The Teen Mom franchise has introduced some truly horrendous baby daddies over the years.

And while the competition is certainly stiff, you could make a case for Nathan Griffith as the very worst of the bunch.

As we previously reported, Nathan was jailed last week for choking his sister.

It’s not the first time that he’s been locked up, of course — in fact, it’s not even the first time that Griffith has been tossed in the slammer this summer.

Nathan Griffith does many Instagram Live videos talking about politics, and here’s a screenshot from one of those. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Nathan was arrested for DUI last month, just weeks before he allegedly attacked his sister.

According to The Sun, police responded to reports of a “disturbance between a male and a female” on June 1.

When they arrived, they found Nathan sitting in a parked car with the engine still running.

Nathan Griffith has been arrested many times in his life. The guy needs some help. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Officers could smell the odor of alcohol emanating from the interior of the vehicle and from the defendant’s person,” the police report read.

“The defendant exhibited slurred speech, glossy eyes and a flushed face indicative of a person under the influence of alcohol.”

Nathan wasn’t driving at the time, but he obviously had been recently (and a person sitting in the driver’s seat of a running car is technically operating a motor vehicle).

Nathan Griffith has fallen on hard times since the years of his MTV stardom. (Photo Credit: MTV)

According to police, once Nathan was taken into custody, he became belligerent, at one point “striking the back cage of the patrol vehicle with his forehead.”

When they searched the car, cops found an empty bottle of Tito’s vodka in a bag on floorboard.

The cap was found nearby, a likely indication that Nathan had recently bought the bottle and drank the whole thing while sitting in his car.

Nathan Griffith is in a very difficult spot. The former Teen Mom 2 star is experiencing problems with both his marriage and his health. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The dispute reportedly involved Nathan’s estranged wife, May Oyola, but she was not named in the police report.

Nathan was taken into custody and charged with DUI, refusing to have his blood alcohol tested, and driving with a suspended license.

The 35-year-old is due back in court today for a hearing pertaining to the allegation that he assaulted his sister.

Nathan Griffith wears a hat while doing an Instagram Live. (Instagram)

Clearly, cops should have kept Nathan in the slammer after he downed a bottle of Tito’s behind the wheel and then went berserk when they cuffed him.

If you’re keeping score at home, this is Nathan’s third arrest of 2023.

Griffith was arrested in February after allegedly assaulting a woman who was identified in a police report as his girlfriend.

Nathan Griffith poses for a tough selfie with his son, Kaiser. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Nathan has also been arrested three other times that we’re aware of.

Of course, it’s possible that he’s managed to keep other brushes with the law under wraps.

Whatever the case, there’s a good chance that Nathan will end up doing some serious time for these most recent charges.

We’ll keep you updated on this developing story as new information becomes available.