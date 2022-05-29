Jenelle Evans and David Eason: Are They Posting Actual Porn on OnlyFans?!

Warning: the information you are about to learn is very disturbing and not safe for work, home, or life in general.

Proceed at your own risk.

By now, most of us know that Jenelle Evans has made herself an OnlyFans profile.

It was kind of funny at first because while of course there's nothing wrong with making money from OnlyFans and producing adult content in general, she's always been very critical of people who have joined the site.

Her issue, she's said, isn't with the kind of content that's most heavily associated with OnlyFans -- again, adult content -- but that she believes the site takes advantage of its users.

Jenelle, influencer extraordinaire, believes there are much better ways to make money online, and that's why she's always wanted nothing to do with it.

She said that almost two years ago, and now, after all these months of hard swamp living, she's obviously changed her tune.

She joined the site earlier this month, and she set a $20 monthly fee to subscribe to her content and is charging extra fees to see the "good stuff."

It may come as a surprise that she actually seems to be kind of successful in this latest business venture -- she's claimed to be in the top 1.3 percent of all creators.

She's also, however, gotten a lot of complaints for the way she handles her page, with subscribers begging for more nudity and expressing irritation that she's been posting photos from Instagram and calling it exclusive content.

The popular theory is that next month, when the curious people have gotten a glimpse at what she's doing and the horny people see that she's not posting anything too extreme, she'll lose a ton of subscribers and ultimately give up on the whole thing.

All of that makes perfect sense if you're familiar with Jenelle ... the wild card here, as usual, is David Eason.

Because David, Jenelle's gross husband, has also made an OnlyFans account.

And boy, is it a disaster.

He's only charging $10 a month for access to his profile, but for some reason, the really raunchy stuff is being posted on his account, not Jenelle's.

Yep, Jenelle is busy posting bikini photos and some shots of herself in a see-through shirt, but David has, according to people who have subscribed to him, been posting photos of actual sex acts.

A brave, kind soul on Reddit is one of those subscribers, and they've been sharing daily updates on what he's been posting.

A few days ago, he reportedly sent out a photo that he captioned "Balls Deep Inside @JanelleEvans" -- and yes, he apparently did misspell his own wife's name.

We can't share the photo, of course -- no one can, because OnlyFans is super strict about protecting their creator's content -- but it's described as featuring a nude David being, well, "balls deep inside" Jenelle, who is wearing a shirt but showing her backside.

Take a minute if you need it, it's all right.

If you do want to see a photo, we can show you this one that David shared on Instagram to tease his OnlyFans content.

In the photo, if you can even bear to look at it with your own two eyes, we see David with his mouth on what appears to be Jenelle's breast with the nipple censored with an emoji.

It seems like he shared something similar on his actual profile, and there he asked his subscribers "Want to see the full picture and more like it? Keep an eye out in your DMs!"

So like it or not, it sounds like more photos are coming.

This entire thing is just bizarre, but the fact that these kinds of photos are on David's account is actually kind of troubling.

If they want to make content like this -- which, again, is totally fine -- it would make so much more sense to post it on Jenelle's page.

She charges more, she's got so many more subscribers, and it seems like she could do infinitely better than David if she was the one who shared these photos.

This is why a lot of people are concerned that David is actually the mastermind behind all of this, and that Jenelle may not be totally on board.

And if that's the case ... well, that's one great big can of worms we'll have to save for another day.

Do you have any interest in seeing Jenelle and David like this?