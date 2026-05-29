Donald Trump Accused of Wearing ‘Double Diaper’ at Memorial Day Event

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Donald Trump has been accused of all manner of misdeed during his long and scandalous life.

But while the president is quick to shrug off most allegations, the claims that he was rocking two diapers on Memorial Day might be the sort of thing to stick in his craw.

Yes, according to a wild social media rumor, Trump traded in his boxers for a pair of Depends ahead of the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after signing an executive order during a ceremony in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on August 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The speculation exploded across social media almost immediately after the event, and it hasn’t subsided since.

According to Radar Online, critics pointed to the appearance of Trump’s pants during the event and used the images to fuel fresh rumors about the president’s physical health as he approaches his 80th birthday.

The outlet also reported renewed online chatter about possible mobility issues and cognitive decline.

“What exactly is Trump carrying on his a–?” one user asked on X. “It looks like he has a double diaper, I am right?”

Neither Trump nor the White House has commented on the diaper speculation, and the online theories remain mere speculation.

What exactly is Trump carrying on his ass? It looks like he has a double diaper, I am right?? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mNNMPi9lvQ — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) May 28, 2026

The controversy arrives amid broader conversations surrounding Trump’s health.

Trump recently underwent another evaluation at Walter Reed Medical Center as questions about his age and fitness for office continue to follow him. Trump, of course, spent the early part of the 2024 campaign attacking former President Joe Biden over similar concerns, until Biden dropped out of the race.

Trump has repeatedly pushed back on fears about his age, insisting he has “aced” cognitive exams and dismissing criticism tied to his physical condition.

The White House has likewise denied allegations that he has appeared to fall asleep during public events or shown signs of decline.

It’s somewhat surprising that Trump has not yet clapped back against the claim that he wore a diaper to his Memorial Day events.

Rumors that bruise his ego and have the added benefit of distracting from the Epstein files and the war with Iran are usually the kind that the president fixates on.

We don’t want to speculate as to why Trump has kept mum on this topic, but this could be a case where his silence speaks volumes.