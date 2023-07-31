Amy Slaton Slims Way Down, Shows Off Transformed Face

Amy Slaton… is that really you?!?

This seems to be the most common reaction among fans of the 1000-Lb Sisters star after they viewed one of Amy’s most recent videos in TikTok.

It features the TLC personality “going to the movies,” according to Slaton’s caption, as she drives around to Aqua’s classic track “Barbie Girl.”

Amy also snapped a selfie in her car, tilting her head to the side and making some sort of duck lips as if she were a professional supermodel.

Amy Slaton has lost a lot of weight. That’s clear from this photo, which she shared in summer 2023. (TikTok)

As you can tell, Amy has shed many, many pounds over the past year or so.

Her face has slimmed down tremendously in the wake of her gastric bypass surgery and all the work she has put in to her body ever since undergoing this procedure.

“U look absolutely amazing Amy!!” one person exclaimed in the Comments section of this post.

Another added: “Looking good girl. Enjoy!!”

And a third lauded: “U go BARBIE!”

Amy Slaton likes to use filters. But her fans wanna see her natural beauty online. (tikTok)

Slaton has been active on social media of late, with followers begging her to stop using filters because they’re so impressed by her natural look at this point.

The mother of two, meanwhile, may be excelling these days when it comes to her health.

But she’s been having plenty of other challenges in her personal life.

Most notably, Slaton is going through a divorce from Michael Halterman, her high school sweetheart and her husband of four years.

Amy Slaton is proud of her bodyas of June 2023. As she should be! (Instagram)

The divorce isn’t exactly amicable, either.

According to a 911 dispatch made public this spring, for example, Amy and Michael engaged in an intense argument on February 24.

The disagreement took place around 2:30 in the afternoon and authorities on the scene did NOT think either party was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“Amy wants to separate, but the male doesn’t want to,” the report stated, seemingly contradicting the fact that Michael ended up being the one to submit the legal termination papers a couple weeks later.

Slaton, for her part, alleged Michael “became violent” and started “throwing things” with the pair’s two young kids at home — per this same report.

From high school sweethearts… to parents of two sons… to a divorce. It’s all over for Amy Slaton and Michael. (Instagram)

Last we heard, Slaton and Halterman were trying to settle their custody dispute outside of a courtroom.

In another piece of surprising news, Amy actually got into a fight a few weeks ago with her own sister.

Citing “major off-camera drama,” an insider told The Sun says the entire Slaton family got into a huge fight during their stay in Florida while filming 1000-Lb Sisters Season 4, adding:

“The film crew was present, but they felt uncomfortable working with them because of the way they were behaving.”

Yes, the argument reportedly turned physical, as the family “really got into it,” wrote The Sun.

From what we can gather, shooting has been placed on hiatus for now — with Tammy recently confirming that Season 4 won’t return until December 12.

