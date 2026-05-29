Matt Brown: Family Fears Troubled ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Is Dead

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Last week, we reported on the news that former Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown was spotted rambling and undressing in a public park.

For obvious reasons, the news sparked fear among fans, and sadly, it seems the situation has only deteriorated in the days since.

Now, the estranged son of the late Billy Brown has sparked fresh concern after unusual activity on his Facebook page left followers wondering whether something may be wrong.

During a YouTube livestream, Matt Brown smoked, rambled, and partially disrobed while in a public park. It got worse than this. (Image Credit: YouTube)

According to TMZ, fans recently noticed a string of strange posts appearing on Matt’s account, prompting speculation about his well-being and whether someone else may have access to the page.

The activity reportedly stood out enough that followers began voicing concern in the comments.

Matt, who has largely lived outside the spotlight in recent years, has faced a long and very public road filled with personal struggles, including battles with addiction and strained relationships with members of his famous family.

That history makes any sign of unusual behavior especially alarming.

TMZ reports that Matt has been sharing posts that don’t resemble his usual content. Some of the posts, followers allege, make it sound as though he’s made peace with the end.

“Feelings shift. Priorities change. Connections fade. That’s part of life, no matter how painful it is to accept,” he wrote in one Facebook message, adding:

“At the end of the day, your relationship with yourself is the one that must survive every version of your life.”

“Sometimes, the hardest task you must do everyday is to keep going. You know you can just lay there on your bed the whole day, but something inside you whispers hope to get up and urge you to fix yourself,” he wrote in a separate post, adding:

“I know all this time, you’ve been trying hard to survive a day with deep sadness and you’ve been trying to find an escape from it. It is not easy darling, it will never be easy to pick yourself up again after a great downfall.

“One thing that you should keep in mind is that whether you’re okay or not, time won’t just stop for you, you may be tired of trying to fix yourself over and over again, but trust your own strength darling. Tell yourself that you will never give up till the day you found your happiness.”

The reality personality has spent years largely separated from the rest of the Brown family following allegations of substance abuse and family conflict. He has previously spoken openly about attending rehab and working to rebuild his life after periods of instability.

The situation seems to have worsened in the years since the death of patriarch Billy Brown.

Matt also became estranged from several relatives after making accusations against members of the family and stepping away from the Discovery Channel series that made the Browns famous.

Since then, fans have mostly followed his life through occasional social media updates, making the recent Facebook activity all the more noticeable.

Matt’s estranged brother, Bear Brown, claims that Matt was recently seen near a river and was later observed floating in the water.

Bear’s fears have not yet been confirmed, and it is not clear if authorities are currently searching for Matt.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.