Jenelle Evans to Gain Full Custody of Son Jace… After 14 Year-Long Battle!

Jenelle Evans has reportedly achieved a major life goal.

No, she didn’t set a personal keg stand record; not as far as we know, at least.

According to our friends at The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, however, the Teen Mom 2 alum has at last gained full custody of her 14-year old son, Jace, following a battle with her mom that has lasted basically all of the teenager’s life.

Jace has been living under the roof of his grandmother, Barbara, since birth.

As MTV viewers know well, from Jenelle’s time on the aforementioned franchise, Barbara has successfully defeated her daughter in court on numerous occasions any time Evans tried to gain custody of Jace.

The long-time reality star lost custody in the first place due to her history of substance abuse.

Now, however?

Based on legal paperwork obtained by The Ashley, Barbara has willingly agreed to give custody of Jace back to Jenelle.

A court hearing was held in North Carolina earlier this week for a “modification of custody” in regard to Jenelle and Jace’s father, Andrew Lewis, although it’s unclear if the latter was in attendance.

Barbara retained an attorney for the matter… but does not appear to be contesting the custody modification in any way at this time.

“Jace has become too much to handle for Barbara. That’s the main reason she’s allowing Jenelle to have custody,” a source tells The Ashley.

Jenelle has shared custody of the young man for years, as her relationship with Barbara has gone through a number of major ups and downs.

In a series of Instagram Stories posted this past October, Jenelle addressed a fan’s comment that read, “Jace was always meant to be with Barb.”

“Comments like this is exactly why I don’t want to share my life anymore,” Jenelle said back then, telling followers:

“Don’t believe everything you see on your TV screen, or [are] hearing from a third party.”

Jenelle Evans is with her mom, Barbara and her son, Jace, in this photo. They form an unusual nuclear family.

That same month, Jenelle trashed her mom and accused of her stealing Jace.

“Someone took my baby, didn’t let me get a chance to raise my baby, and then kicks me out, takes my baby, because she was jealous of the guy I was dating at the time,” Evans ranted at the time.

“Let’s look at the real reason why I was even kicked out and came home, and all my stuff was outside in the middle of the yard.

“Me as a parent, I would never do that to my kids.”

Jenelle said she felt as if her mom “replaced” her with Jace and that Barbara did not have the “right” to take the boy.

Jenelle Evans and David Evans have remained together through thick, thin and abuse allegations. (Photo via Instagram)

We can’t speak on exactly what changed since then.

But Evans hinted on Facebook this week that a significant change was on tap.

“I’m about to achieve the unthinkable and cannot wait to share the news with everyone,” she wrote on Tuesday.

Consider that news broken now, folks.