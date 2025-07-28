JoJo Siwa: Is She a ‘Tradwife’ Now? The Rumor, Explained

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Is JoJo Siwa a tradwife now?

A lot of people have been shading the singer and performer in recent years. It often feels out of proportion.

Now, TikTokers and drama influencers are labeling Siwa, who is openly queer, a “tradwife.”

What is the truth?

Is JoJo Siwa a ‘tradwife’ now?

To be blunt, no, JoJo Siwa is not a tradwife.

A tradwife is a label for a woman who adopts a regressive lifestyle, performing over-the-top gender roles within a heterosexual marriage that is not an equal partnership.

There is sometimes a slippery slope between certain hobbies and beliefs and falling into this pernicious lifestyle.

Fortunately, that has not happened to Siwa.

People on TikTok and other clout-chasing platforms have been saying that Siwa is a tradwife. Some of this has been tongue-in-cheek or hyperbolic, but there’s a reason for what they’re saying. Sort of.

Recently, the performer came out with a Bette Davis Eyes cover. Though the cover was critically panned, she also cosplayed in a semi-traditional outfit. If someone doesn’t know the context, the outfit looks tradwifey. Sort of.

Also, Siwa recently did another “pregnancy prank.” It was not an actual pregnancy announcement, to be clear. Siwa has a habit of lampooning pregnancy speculation and has been doing this for years.

Out of context, a pregnant 22-year-old has a creepy tradwife vibe. But she is not pregnant.

Where is all of this coming from?

Recently, a lot of drama channels have been targeting Siwa.

To be blunt, this is a source of monetization. Just about everything on the internet is, we’re not judging the discussion of Siwa. Hey, we’re talking about her right now!

However, people pretending that she’s setting women back by 100 years (that’s the federal government’s job, not hers) or whatever … well, it’s toxic.

Vloggers get an easy click by labeling her a “tradwife” without exploring the truth.

As we previously, reported, Siwa is dating Chris Hughes.

The two met on Celebrity Big Brother UK, developed a deep friendship, and that emotional intimacy later developed into something more.

Some speculate that Siwa may have cheated on her former partner, Kath Ebbs. We of course cannot verify that. At the very least, the breakup could have gone a lot better.

Hughes isn’t particulary controversial. He’s about a decade older than Siwa, but they’re both adults so that’s probably fine.

The relationship has led to some asking a disturbing question about Siwa.

Is JoJo Siwa straight? (No)

Folks, JoJo Siwa is not straight. Though she initially felt pressure to use the “lesbian” label, she adopted the “queer” label.

Queer is both an umbrella term for the entire LGBTQ+ community and an individual label. Siwa had already discussed the label issue as her former partner, Ebbs, is nonbinary.

Sexuality labels can be useful, but it’s important that they describe the person — rather than set rules for the person in question.

Unfortunately, biphobia is alive and well both within and without the LGBTQ+ community.

The usual bigots might loathe Siwa for not being straight, but there are also people who disparage bi folks — and bi women particularly. So some nasty individuals are eager to spread rumors about Siwa.

There is, by the way, a legitimate scandal. It has nothing to do with “emotional cheating” or Siwa’s sexuality.

Remember the XOMG Pop! scandal? Basically, a group of aspiring young stars have felt that they (and their moms) were mistreated, mostly by Jesslyn Siwa (JoJo’s mom). Rolling Stone covered it well at the time.

Some online drama influencers have suggested that Siwa is acting cringe and creating these headlines about herself as a masterful distraction from the (well over a year old) scandal.

That is … probably not what’s happening.

What is maybe her biggest issue?

First of all, JoJo Siwa has been professionally cringe for her entire career. The whole clownish ensemble to entertain little kids made her a superstar.

Overall, everything from relationship messes to professional mistakes to flubbed song launches to her edgy looks probably comes down to one thing.

Siwa was born in 2003. She is still a very young adult who’s figuring out life and relationships and more.

That’s super normal. Most people just don’t have their cringiest moments under the scrutiny of millions when they’re 22.