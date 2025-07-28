Jax Taylor Sells Bar as Part of Ongoing Effort to Stay Sober

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jax Taylor is getting out of the bar business.

As we previously reported, Jax is newly sober after completing rehab amid his increasingly messy divorce from Brittany Cartrwright.

And as part of his efforts to stay clean, the troubled reality star is stepping away from his most high-profile professional projects.

First, Jax quit The Valley, the Bravo reality show that’s documented many of his lowest moments.

Now, he’s selling his interest in Jax’s Studio City, the controversial bar where many of those lowest moments took place.

Jax announces end of troubled partnership

“I’ve made the decision to end my partnership with Jax’s,” Taylor wrote in an Instagram Story over the weekend.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but it was the right one. Right now, my focus is on my sobriety and mental health, and staying connected to my bar is no longer in line with the priorities I’ve set for myself and the life I’m working towards.”

If you’ve been watching The Valley or just keeping up with Jax’s many social media controversies, then you know that his career as a bar owner saw many ups and downs.

Jax seemed proud of his new gig — in fact, he seemed to wear Jax’s Studio City hats and t-shirts literally every day.

But the bar experienced quite a few rough patches during his two years as a co-owner.

As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports, there have been many alleged health code violations, including one incident in which Jax and Brittany were caught changing their son’s diaper on top of the bar.

Jax allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct with employees

And in the months since his separation from Brittany, Jax has been accused of abusing his power by hooking up with numerous customers and employees.

“I have heard from numerous sources that Jax has slept with some of his staff, allegedly, and Brittany even knows about it,” The Valley cast member Danny Booko said in a confessional on last week’s season finale.

“I don’t think anybody that owns a business should be sleeping with your employee who you write the checks for.”

It’s worth noting that Booko’s behavior at Jax’s also left much to be desired. It was there that the married father of four inappropriately touched Jasmine Goode and her girlfriend Melissa Marie during a Halloween party.

Jax claims that Danny has been kicked out of the bar for his drunken shenanigans on numerous occasions.

So yeah, it’s probably not such a bad thing if this place just goes away.

But as influencer Christina Cocca points out, Jax’s involvement was always about branding and never had a real ownership stake, so his decision to “step away” doesn’t really mean anything.