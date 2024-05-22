Someone punched JoJo Siwa in the face as she celebrated turning 21, the young singer announced. Yikes!

Spring of 2024 has had its share of highs and lows for JoJo Siwa.

JoJo’s single, “Karma,” launched, but also received criticism (and unfavorable comparisons to another verison of the song).

And she celebrated her twenty-first birthday. That’s a big deal! But the celebrations apparently included someone attacking her.

JoJo Siwa attends “Dance Moms: The Reunion” Premiere Event & Red Carpet at Moxy Hotel on April 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Bonnie Biess/Getty Images for Lifetime)

Happy Birthday, JoJo Siwa!

JoJo Siwa was born on May 19, 2003.

While the idea that someone born in the 2000s is old enough to drink may feel (understandably) nauseating for many, she turned 21 on Sunday, May 19 of 2024.

JoJo’s aim for celebrating this major milestone birthday acknowledged her status as a young adult. Was there drinking? Yes. But she also celebrated at Disney.

The newly minted 21-year-old took to TikTok to share the aftermath of what looks like a classic twenty-first birthday.

In the video, she appears to stumble around. She’s in a small kitchen. Confetti covers the floor. She’s dressed casually. And the counters behind her boast an array of bottles.

“It’s my 21st birthday, I’m drunk as f–k right now,” JoJo tells her fans and followers as the video begins.

JoJo reports: ‘I got punched in the eye’

We see JoJo dodging as objects come hurtling towards her from off-camera. Fortunately, as she quickly explains, she’s not being attacked: “It’s my bread I’m supposed to eat.” (Eating food helps reduce the effects of alcohol, to an extent)

However, JoJo also shows off what appears to be a shiner beneath her right eye, reporting: “I got punched in the eye, it hurts really bad but I’m okay.”

JoJo reassures her unseen companions that she’s okay. Then she turns back to the camera and offers a stage whisper of: “I’m not okay.” She is, seemingly, joking.

Another TikTok clip showed JoJo celebrating her birthday at Disney World.

Though she and others made use of filters reminiscent of JoJo’s new look from early April, there was no sign of her having been punched in the face. So it remains unclear when that happened.

The filter itself refers to one of JoJo’s more dramatic recent looks — from her music video to “Karma.”

‘Karma’ received a mixed reception (sorry JoJo)

Though JoJo’s “I got punched” video has an embedded message to remind people to stream “Karma,” it did not receive the warm reception that she wanted. Not from everyone.

The song isn’t bad. JoJo’s version of the song isn’t bad.

Perhaps the most fair criticism of JoJo’s new single is that it reminds people of Miley Cyrus’ cringe-yet-understandable Can’t Be Tamed era. When we first observed that fact, we had no idea how right we were.

Over a dozen years ago, Miley turned down the song, “Karma.” Even though it would have been perfect for her immediate post-Disney persona. Instead, it trickled its way down through the years for JoJo to perform. Not her only link to the Cyrus family.

Incidentally, another took up the mantle. Brit Smith performed “Karma.” It’s arguably a better iteration of the song than JoJo produced (even among people who enjoyed JoJo’s version), and is experiencing a bit of a renaissance on streaming charts as people draw the comparison.

Music taste is subjective. Regardless, we’re sorry that someone punched JoJo Siwa in the face. Especially on her birthday weekend.