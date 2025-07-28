Justin Bieber: Shirtless, ALL Over Wife in Steamy New Instagram Photo

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin Bieber would like to dispel the notion that his marriage is in any sort of trouble.

And he would like to do so by planting a giant kiss on wife Hailey Bieber, while flaunting his impeccable physique for his many millions of followers to drool over.

The much-maligned artist took to Instagram on July 27 to share shirtless photos of himself passionately smooching his spouse while the pair recently celebrated the release of his new album with friends.

(Instagram)

Justin did not include a caption with this array of fun-filled snapshots.

In one of them, not pictured here, Bieber is leaning over for another kiss from Hailey before teeing off on a golf course set up within the club venue where he was hanging out.

The flurry of photos comes amid quite a time of upheaval from Bieber and renewed interest across the Internet in the singer.

There’s been concern over his marriage, as cited above, which Justin himself seemed to fuel via the lyrics to a new song.

Yes, the superstar and his spouse welcomed their first child into the world just 10 months ago — but that hasn’t stopped many observers from wondering if the pair were not headed for a divorce.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Elsewhere, has been going quasi Kanye West of late.

No, he isn’t a Nazi. But he has been posting rambling statements about drug use and God and very much confounding those who have been following him for years.

There have also been social media images of Justin smoking out of a bong.

This isn’t exactly the most dangerous or most unethical act one can partake in — but the singer does have an admitted history of substance abuse and it’s hard for fans to not be concerned when they combine this with Bieber’s other actions, words and behavior in recent months.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

An additional carousel shared by Justin Bieber on Sunday included photos of the couple — who exchanged vows in 2018 — watching some kind performance together as the former tenderly held his arms around Hailey’s waist from behind and rested his head against hers.

The images depicted Hailey reciprocating her husband’s affection as she grasped his hands with one of her own.

Hailey also Liked this collection, for whatever that may be worth.

On an even more personal home front, Bieber also shared photos of himself alongside son Jack via Instagram in the late hours of Sunday.

Both pictured were Liked by Hailey, with one fan commenting: “So much to love in this little family.”