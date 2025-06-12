JoJo Siwa Responds After Miley Cyrus Shades Her at Pride Event

Reading Time: 4 minutes

JoJo Siwa is responding to Miley Cyrus’ apparent shade.

Though JoJo confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Chris Hughes, it obviously does not change her identity.

Miley cracked what appeared to be at JoJo’s expense. Not a tasteful joke to crack during Pride, many remarked.

These two talented women have a lot in common — including neither of them being straight. Are they feuding?

JoJo Siwa attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Did Miley Cyrus just make a jab at JoJo Siwa over her sexuality?

Over the weekend, a Dreamland Pride video featured Miley Cyrus. Miley, who is pansexual, addressed the audience.

“Enjoy coming out of the closet if this Pride is the time for you,” she told attendees. “Have an amazing Pride.”

Miley then cracked a joke, saying:

“Alright, I’m going back to get some more pretzels and find JoJo Siwa and bring her back out.”

Miley Cyrus was featured in a video for the Dreamland Pride festival 🏳️‍🌈🔥 pic.twitter.com/wcIN48gj0j — Miley Is Something Beautiful (@mcgivemelove) June 8, 2025

In this case, bringing JoJo Siwa “out” was a pun, as entertainers sometimes “bring out” each other — but also because JoJo and Miley are both part of the LGBTQ+ community.

However, it also appeared to be shade at JoJo’s relationship with Chris Hughes. Was Miley joking that JoJo was back in the closet due to this relationship?

For the record, JoJo Siwa is queer. That umbrella term for the LGBTQ+ community is also a personal label that many find fits them best.

Many took to social media to remind Miley that many women — including Miley herself — date men sometimes, and it does not make them less bi, less pan, or less queer.

Miley Cyrus attends TikTok Presents Something Beautiful Album Release Event With Miley Cyrus at Chateau Marmont on May 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TikTok)

Now, JoJo has come out with a reply

On Thursday, June 12, JoJo Siwa took to her Instagram page to issue a response to Miley Cyrus’ apparent jab.

“I was happy at my 5th birthday having a Miley themed party, and I’m still happy now at 22,” she began her lengthy caption.

“If you know me, you know that Miley is my day 1, grew up beyond inspired by her from 2 years old on,” JoJo wrote.

Taking to Instagram on June 12, 2025, JoJo Siwa responded to a joke at her expense. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I wasn’t sure how I felt about things for a couple of days… but I’ve started to come to some thoughts….” JoJo shared. “I don’t believe what Miley said at world pride was ill intended.”

“Honestly I think it was meant to be a joke, but just not very good one haha,” she acknowledged.

“Not what the world, or myself needs to hear any day of the week.”

“I messaged Miley lightheartedly about it,” JoJo revealed. “And she replied and said ‘All Love. Always.'”

JoJo Siwa attends The TikTok Awards 2024 at Hordern Pavilion on November 27, 2024. (Photo Credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

‘Love is a gorgeous rainbow’

“Honestly the most beautiful thing I’ve learned in the last 5 years is that love is a gorgeous rainbow,” JoJo Siwa expressed.

“Don’t question yourself, don’t second guess yourself, just love. Love love love love love.”

She advised: “People judge no matter what, and it can be very hard, especially when it comes from someone you love, and look up to.”

JoJo concluded: “But if you feel happy and content with yourself, that’s most important. You get one life… hold onto it, make it yours, find your happy, and love.”

Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Naturally, in the days before JoJo spoke up, many took to social media to remind Miley — who is pan and has a boyfriend — that she should know better. Some jokes are simply in poor taste.

Bias takes many forms. Society often accuses bi and pan men of “really” being gay. That same society accuses bi and pan women of “really” being straight. (So interesting that this prejudice assumes that everyone’s just into men, isn’t it?)

This identity-erasing talk rises up even within the LGBTQ+ community — even during Pride Month.

But JoJo is not any less queer for having a boyfriend. Hiding her boyfriend and pretending to have a different sexuality label would be the opposite of the point of Pride.

JoJo’s last partner was nonbinary. Now she’s dating Chris Hughes. Identity and labels describe who you are and even who you date, but they don’t dictate your life.