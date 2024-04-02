JoJo Siwa Rocks Out in Edgy ‘Bad Girl’ Look At iHeart Awards: Photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

JoJo Siwa is sporting an edgy new ensemble.

In 2021, JoJo Siwa came out after weeks of strong hints and excited rumors among fans.

Since then, she’s gained more fans, had some celebrity feuds and a somewhat messy breakup with Avery Cyrus.

Now, just weeks after JoJo came out with a new song, she’s debuting a bold new look.

JoJo Siwa attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Is JoJo Siwa a bad girl?

On Monday, April 1, the iHeartRadio Music Awards took place in a Los Angeles ceremony. And JoJo Siwa dressed to impress.

For years, JoJo has worn over-the-top pastel colors and trademark hairbows. But she’s gone from children’s entertainment clown to rocker.

Her new look includes fishnets, glitter, black boots, face paint, and even a faux hawk. Oh, and let’s not forget a healthy sprinkling of attitude.

JoJo Siwa attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

We should note three important things about JoJo’s dramatic makeover.

First, she’s making the transition from a child star to an adult entertainer. Remember, she’s 20 years old.

Second, that Monday was April Fool’s Day. This irritating day, enjoyed only by mischief-makers, sometimes sees people dress against type — as a deliberate joke.

JoJo Siwa also released a new song: ‘Karma’

Her new music is very different from her previous work. Because it’s for an adult.

Some are comparing her new era to Miley Cyrus in her “Can’t Be Tamed” days. Yes, some people poked fun at Miley at the time, but Miley’s a serious adult artist these days.

Also, let’s be real — aside from the claim that she was a “bad girl,” JoJo’s new music is great. Give “Karma” a listen or two.

JoJo Siwa attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Our culture is deeply weird about women and about celebrities.

This means that it is incredibly difficult for a famous young adult to be taken seriously as an entertainer. Especially when, to so many people, mention of “JoJo Siwa” conjures images of a cartoonishly dressed girl who entertained a 7-year-old niece.

But we’re confident that JoJo can navigate this space. She’s effectively been navigating fame for her entire life, and she’s very likable.

JoJo Siwa speaks onstage during the 35th GLAAD Media Awards – Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Don’t worry — JoJo Siwa is still dressing normally

Obviously, JoJo has every right to wear fishnets and edgy makeup every day. But she doesn’t.

At the GLAAD Awards in mid-March, JoJo wore a very normal outfit — albeit one that promoted her new song.

Again, Monday was April Fool’s Day. And wearing an eye-catching costume was a great way to remind people that she’s there … and should check out her new music.

JoJo Siwa attends the red carpet for Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” at Fox Studio Lot on September 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In recent years, JoJo has displayed and impressive eye for stylish ensembles.

As an adult, she can make choices about her attire that don’t cater to what hordes of screaming little kids are eager to see.

It’s nice to see JoJo being herself … in whatever outfit she chooses.