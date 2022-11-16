JoJo Siwa Trashes Candace Cameron Bure, Cites Remarks About Traditional Marriage as "Rude and Hurtful"

JoJo Siwa has a new reason to think VERY little of Candace Cameron Bure.

Back in July, the former Dance Moms standout labeled Bure as the rudest celebrity she had ever met because the ex-Full House star once snubbed her for a photo opportunity.

Now, however?

Siwa, who came out last year as bisexual, has once again attacked Bure after the actress made remarks in a Wall Street Journal article about traditional marriage.

Bure, you see, left the Hallmark channel in April and joined the Great American Family network in order to work on projects that “will keep traditional marriage at the core,” adding in the aforementioned article:

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them.

“I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

In response to these comments, Hilarie Burton labeled Bure as a hypocrite and a bigot.

As for Siwa, who already had issues with Bure?

“Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press,” Siwa wrote on social media.

“This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”

Perfectly said, isn’t it?

Siwa’s critique of her rival was applauded by fellow Dance Moms alum Maddie Ziegler, who commented, “go off jojo!!!!!!!”

Cameron Bure’s former Full House costar Jodie Sweetin even shared her support for Siwa in the comments, writing: “You know I love you,” along with a red heart emoji.

Natasha Bure, the 24-year old daughter of the veteran actress, conversely, is sticking by her mother’s side.

As one would expect her to, right?

“I love you @candacecbure for continuously choosing Christ before all,” Natasha wrote in a November 15 Instagram post, adding:

“I applaud you every time for how you handle yourself with the upmost grace. As they continuously twist the narrative to beat down on the Kingdom, you stand firm in faith.”

Natasha added that words often get twisted, a development she thinks is “so incredibly sad to watch.”

Earlier this year, Hallmark announced it had plans to show a more diverse lineup, including movies with LGBTQIA+ leads.

Hence, Bure’s decision to walk away.

Bill Abbott, chief executive of Great American Media — who used to head Hallmark — appeared to confirm Bure’s comments above, stating of whether or not his network will focus on same-sex couples:

“It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.’”