JoJo Siwa Boyfriend: Confirmed as Chris Hughes!!!!!

JoJo Siwa has put an end to all the rumors, all the speculation and the constant round of chatter out there.

Yes, the Dance Moms alum, singer, dancer and influencer has now confirmed:

She has a boyfriend! And his name is Chris Hughes!

JoJo Siwa arrives for the 2025 Billboard Women in Music, honoring US rapper and singer Doechii as Billboard Woman of the Year, in the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, on March 29, 2025. (ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Following the pair’s time on Celebrity Big Brother house last month — along with Siwa’s subsequent breakup from ex-partner Kath Ebbs — Hughes jumped on Instagram on May 20 to post a series of cute photos with the Siwa while on vacation in Mexico together.

“The previous 7 days have been the prettiest,” Hughes captioned the upload, which included an image of Siwa smiling alongside her alleged lover.

Such a message generated a whole lot of talk across social media… and now Siwa has at last commented herself on the relationship.

“It’s not platonic any more,” JoJo told The Guardian in an interview published June 2, adding of herself and Hughes:

“And it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way.”

Chris Hughes cuddles up here to JoJo Siwa. (Instagram)

Other snapshots in the aforementioned post featured the couple taking a selfie together, snuggling on a couch, hugging in a restaurant and more.

Wrote Siwa as a comment at the time: Heart is overflowing.

Back hen the reality series began in April, Siwa was identifying as a lesbian and was in a relationship with Australian actor Kath Ebbs, who identifies as non-binary.

The two announced they were going their separate ways shortly after Celebrity Big Brother UK finished filming.

We last wrote about Siwa and Hughes in late April, meanwhile, as followers and fans wondered at the time about their romantic status.

“Obviously we’re close,” JoJo said during an April 28 appearance on ITV’s This Morning. “Obviously we’re tight.”

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes on Celebrity Big Brother. (ITV)

In this new sit-down, Siwa continued:

“For me personally, the happiness in my life just radiates off of me right now. Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I’ve never [before] been in pain from smiling so much.”

In January 2021, Siwa mostly confirmed a same-sex relationship, telling interested parties back then:

I know everyone’s situation is different and it might be harder for some people and easier for some people to come out or be themselves but I think coming out has this stigma around it — that it’s this really, really scary thing, but it’s not anymore.

There are so many accepting and loving people out there that it’s okay.

Of course people are going to say it’s not normal, but nothing is normal. Literally not one thing about anybody is normal and it’s okay not to be normal, it’s okay to be a little different, it’s okay to be a little weird, strange, different.

That’s something we should never, ever be afraid of.

That’s something we should be proud of. … I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, that’s what matters.

JoJo Siwa attends The TikTok Awards 2024 at Hordern Pavilion on November 27, 2024. (Photo Credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Speaking to The Guardian, Siwa went on to address her sexuality, saying she’s standing by the “queer” label she gave herself while filming Celebrity Big Brother… and noting that it “best encompasses how I am, and who I am.”

However, she also clarifies she’s ever evolving.

“There’s a lot of different sexual identities,” she explained. “I think there’s nothing more beautiful than somebody discovering themselves.”

Concluded JoJo on this topic:

I’m also living a human life. You can’t help who you love.