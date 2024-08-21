Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Divorce: The Reason Behind The Split, Explained

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting a divorce – for real.

After months of speculation, PR stunts to squelch fears, and rumors galore, the cold hard truth has been confirmed.

Bennifer is over. Donezo. Finished.

And the announcement will break everyone’s heart, just like their last split 20 years ago did.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend Amazon’s “This is Me… Now: A Love Story” premiere at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California, February 13, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Divorcing: When Did They Separate? Why Did She File on August 20?

The date that Jen chose to file for divorce is significant. August 20 marks the second anniversary of Ben and Jen’s lavish wedding at his Hampton Island Preserve in Georgia.

The couple had previously tied the knot in a late-night quickie ceremony in Las Vegas.

But this was the big wedding — the one attended by all their family and friends, where they received the blessing of Ben’s first wife, Jennifer Garner. We’re sure it was no accident that J-Lo chose to file for divorce on the same date.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend “The Mother” Los Angeles Premiere Event at Westwood Village on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

In her filing, Jen also listed the couple’s separation date as April 26. So this was not a decision that she and Ben rushed into hastily.

“Jennifer suggested they just take time to figure it out,” a source close to the situation told Us Weekly. The insider noted that the exes have been “living separate lives” for quite some time.

The Divorce Rumors & Speculation

News of Bennifer’s failing marriage started running rampant at the start of 2024, with outlets reporting the pair were struggling to hold it together.

But fears seemed to be quelled after Jennifer dropped an album/movie/documentary all singing the praises of Ben and their marriage. She literally wrote songs about how great their life was together.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend Amazon Studios’ World Premiere Of “AIR” at Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

However, the project flopped and it sounds like shortly after, things started to take a turn for their romance as well. By May, fans became concerned by the fact that the pair had not been seen together for weeks.

At the same time, everyone from People to Us Weekly to Page Six were running stories about the marriage was failing, how Jennifer had moved out, and how the clock was ticking toward the end of Bennifer forever.

But it was the report a source told In Touch that started it all.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider shared. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive for the premiere of “The Mother” at the Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, on May 10, 2023. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Ben Vs Jen: Is Anyone To Blame For The Breakup?

Ending a marriage is difficult. Think about the lives affected. It’s not just about Ben or Jen, but their families, their kids!

Still, if reports are to be believed, Ben started to regret his decision to marry Jen in recent months.

“If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would,” an insider told Page Six. “He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”

But why? Well, that remains unclear, though the narrative of “she works too much” and “her career is more important” has come pup quite a bit.

It is hard to know right now who to believe.

Ben Affleck and his then fiance Jennifer Lopez arrive at the premiere of “Daredevil” at the Village Theatre on February 9, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

Bennifer’s Marriage: How It All Began

After calling off their initial engagement in 2004, the world was shocked when Bennifer got back together following his divorce from ex Jennifer Garner and her split from Alex Rodriguez.

When they reconciled in 2021, everyone cheered at the idea of Bennifer getting another shot at love.

The couple eloped in July 2022 in Vegas, before throwing a more tried, true, and lavish ceremony a month later.

Their blended family — including children with their ex-spouses — gathered together for a second wedding at Ben’s Georgia estate.

And now that same date will go down in infamy as the day that Jen filed for divorce, proving once again that even A-listers are not immune to heartbreak!