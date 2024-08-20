Jennifer Lopez Files to Divorce Ben Affleck: It’s FINALLY Over!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

That, folks, is finally that.

Following several weeks’ worth of hype and speculation, Jennifer Lopez filed to divorce on Tuesday, August 20.

TMZ was the first outlet to report this expect news, which has at last broken after a summer during which Affleck and Lopez spent almost entirely apart.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy.

According to the aforementioned website, the actress filed the necessary legal documents herself in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

She has listed the date of separation as April 26, although the date of the filing actually makes the two-year anniversary of Affleck and Lopez throwing a huge reception for their loved ones in Georgia.

The estranged spouses technically/legally got married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.

TMZ also cites sources who claim there is no prenuptial agreement, meaning all the money made by the couple since they exchanged vows is “communal property” and may end up being fought over in court.

But we may be getting ahead of ourselves here.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive for the premiere of "The Mother" at the Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, on May 10, 2023.

Lopez and Affleck initially got together way back in 2002, getting engaged over two decades ago and planning a wedding for September 2023 — which never took place.

The pair broke up for the first time in January 2004 and remained friendly in the many years in between, as both got married to other celebrities.

After Lopez split from Alex Rodriguez, she started being seen around town again with her famous ex.

They went Instagram official in July 2021 and returned to the red carpet together at the Venice Film Festival that same year.

Just a few months later, boom, they were engaged. Again.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios "This Is Me…Now: A Love Story" at Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

In May, Lopez canceled her summer “This Is Me… Now” tour, with a statement that read, “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

This was the first sign that something may have been amiss in the superstar’s marriage.

Since that time, Affleck has been spotted without his wedding ring on numerous occasions… while Lopez spent her most recent birthday alone.

They also put their home up for sale this summer, making it VERY clear the romance was not going to last.

Neither side has commented on the divorce; nor did either side address any of the rumors about the relationship over the last few months.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash" at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

The singer and actress shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with Marc Anthony, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2014.

Affleck, who was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, shares three kids with his first ex: Violet Anne, 18, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12.

“She’s furious,” an insider said recently to Page Six. “He’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life. He was the one who initiated getting back together.”

Elsewhere, though, Entertainment Tonight previously that the pair were on amicable terms.

“Neither of them want this process to be rushed,” this outlet wrote this month. “They are treating the separation with as much grace, understanding, and gentleness as they can.”