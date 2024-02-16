Jennifer Lopez Writes Song About Making Love to Ben Affleck

She may forever be Jenny from the Block.

But Jennifer Lopez would like the world to know something about husband Ben Affleck:

He sure knows how to rock…

… her world!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive for Elle’s 2023 Women in Hollywood celebration, at Nya Studios in Los Angeles, California, on December 5, 2023. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

On Friday, Lopez released a biographical movie titled This Is Me … Now: A Love Story.

It opens with the versatile singer saying to the camera:

“When I was a girl, they’d ask me what I’d be. A woman in love is what I grew up wanting to be.”

It’s clear at this point, meanwhile, that Lopez is madly in love with Affleck, considering the celebrities reconciled many years after breaking up in the early 2000s… and then got married in 2022.

Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

They’re now walking red carpets together and starring in Super Bowl commercials together and flaunting their affection for all to see.

In a song off her new studio album, however, Lopez makes it clear that the two are rather affectionate behind closed doors as well… writing about the passionate love-making she experiences with Affleck via the track “Greatest Love Story Never Told.”

Let’s just say we hope Alex Rodriguez never listens to it.

Jennifer Lopez performs in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Cedric Ribeiro/Getty Images)

“Different roads, two lost souls/Never thought we’d find our way back/Could’ve lost what matters most/How could I live with that?” asked Lopez in this single, getting more intimate when she added:

“Missing your body climbing on top of me, slippin’ inside of me/The way that I ride it, bodies aligning, look at our timing/I forget about the world when we’re alone/Only thing that ever felt like home.”

TMI?

Maybe to some.

But it’s also extremely sweet.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend Amazon’s “This is Me… Now: A Love Story” premiere in 2024. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Lopez also includes a sequel-within-a-sequel on the new album, a song titled “Dear Ben, Pt. II,” which comes 22 years after her track “Dear Ben,” which chronicled the couple’s relationship at the time.

This is what she croons on it:

When I think you’ll let me down/You lift my hopes/And if I try to pull away/You pull me close. You remind me why you are the man I chose/These are the things I love the most.

You showed me what it is/You showed me what I need/I was missing a part/You were the missing piece/We see eye-to-eye/And we don’t gotta speak/Even miles apart, we’re never out of reach.

Seasons change, but love remains/I’ll show you/Wrap my arms around you/I want to console you/Look into your eyes and I can see it’s the old you/I’m committed/I’m in it, admit it/I adore you.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. “The Flash” in 2023. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez, as you may be aware, has had four husbands.

But go back and read those lyrics above.

Take a look at the way these two gaze into each other’s eyes.

We’re pretty sure she’s saved the best for last.