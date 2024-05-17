Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are hoping to put the divorce rumors to bed with a family reunion.

As word intensified that Bennifer was headed for a breakup, the pair were photographed for the first time in more than a month.

And not only were they together, but their kids were reunited as well!

Jennifer Lopez and US actor Ben Affleck arrive for the premiere of “The Mother” at the Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, on May 10, 2023. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reunite With Their Kids Amid Divorce Talk

Picture: the world is obsessed with the narrative that your marriage, which took two decades to finally happen, is over. Your work and careers have kept you apart for over a month and there are photos of both of you looking at houses without your spouse.

How do you quell the fears? Family outing!

In the new photos obtained by Page Six, Jennifer and Ben are seen together for the first time in over a month. Ben was spotted driving his SUV on May 16, pulling over to pick up Jenny from the Block and her child, Emme.

Jennifer Lopez, Emme Lopez and Ben Affleck attend JR Ridinger Celebration Of Life at Faena Forum on October 08, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living)

The pair, alongside Ben, presumably were all together to see Affleck’s 15-year-old, Seraphina, in a play, as the photos were taken outside their school.

In the photos, Ben opens the car door for Jen, leaning over the center console of his car to so. Jen can be seen flashing a smile, while Ben looks nonplus, as if it’s just another night out with the family.

But it isn’t, not really. Not when the whole world is waiting with bated breath to hear if your marriage is over.

Bennifer Breaking Up?!

After less than two years of marriage, reports of Bennifer heading for a divorce started in earnest in May 2024. Several outlets insisted the pair were having marriage issues, and pointed to the fact that they hadn’t been seen together in over a month as a sign of trouble.

However, despite the rumors, when photographed solo at events or out and about, both still were wearing their wedding rings.

One never knows what to believe when it comes to the love lives of celebrities. Just have to wait to see how the cookie crumbles. Still, if they were heading for a divorce, seems kind of cruel to keep the kids close like this.