Turns out, many celebrities were asked to make a cameo in Jennifer Lopez’s This Is Me Now: A Love Story musical film.

Most of them passed.

J.Lo put so much of herself into this passion project: her time, her talent, even her own money. ($20 million, to be exact!)

Jennifer Lopez in “This is Me Now: A Love Story” (Amazon Prime Studios)

In order for it to be a success, she knew she had to deliver on many fronts, and hoped that big celebrity cameos would give the movie some added buzz.

In the documentary about the making of the film, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, it’s revealed just how many stars were asked to be in the film – and why most of them passed

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Lizzo & Tons More Stars Were Asked To Cameo

In the documentary, Jennifer is seen surrounded by her friends and fellow producers, discussing which stars they’ve reached out to fill out the all important Zodiac Council.

iN Jennifer Lopez’s This Is Me Now movie, her character is guided through her relationship woes by this all-mighty collection of advisors, each representing one of the zodiac signs.

Jennifer had hoped to land some incredibly big names for the panel, but as her team goes through the list, it’s clear there’s a hill to climb.

Taylor Swift performing with Jennifer Lopez on her sold out RED World Tour. ( (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TAS))

“Taylor Swift passed,” says one producer, before more names are read out.

Stars like Jason Momoa, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Jennifer Coolidge, and Vanessa Hudgens were all approached, but none of them could make the project work with their “schedules”.

Jennifer seems skeptical, thinking it has more to do with the project itself, rather than these stars not having the time.

There was even a Kardashian lined up at one point to cameo; Khloe Kardashian, to be exact. In the film and also in a recent interview with Variety, Jennifer admits she made several attempts to convince Khloe to join the cast, but to no avail.

“People are scared to put themselves out there” she said, speculating on why Khloé would decline. “I get it. It took me a long time. I’m scared. But I don’t act like I’m scared — that’s the secret to my whole f—ing career.”

Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda pose backstage at UCLA Longevity Center’s 20th Anniversary ICON Awards on June 4, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. ((Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images))

Jane Fonda to the Rescue (And Keke Palmer, and Post Malone, and Trevor Noah…)

While so many said no, some huge names said yes. And thus, an eclectic, hilarious, never-to-be-seen-again group of stars came together to be in Jennifer’s Zodiac Council.

Jane Fonda led the team as Sagittarius; Post Malone brought the funny as Leo; the legendary Jennifer Lewis pulled off double duty as Gemini; and huge names like Sofia Vergara, Keke Palmer, Trevor Noah, and even Neil deGrasse Tyson rounded things out.

But still, even some of these stars needed convincing. Despite being very close with Jane Fonda, she initially told Jennifer she wouldn’t do the role, fearing that the whole project was a mistake.

“I want you to know that I don’t entirely know why, but I feel invested in you and Ben, and I really want this to work,” Jane tells J.Lo in the documentary.

“However, this is my concern. Like, it feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging.”

Jennifer Lopez in ‘This Is Me Now’ movie dancing with Gilbert Saldivar. (Amazon Prime Studios)

Why ‘Hamilton’ Star Bailed On Jennifer Lopez’s Movie Just Before Filming

In This Is Me Now: A Love Story, Jennifer’s character finds herself rebounding with a violent man after losing her great love.

This character berates her, beats her, and destroys their home – a glass house – in his anger.

In interviews and in the film, Jennifer has insisted that she herself was never in a physically violent romance, and that scene is more symbolic of all the tumultuous relationships she’s had throughout her life.

However, despite her reassurances, the original actor who was set to play her boyfriend bailed after considering the script – and his friend circle.

Anthony Ramos, famous for his roles in Hamilton and In The Heights, is revealed to have exited the project after initially taking the role.

His reason, as Jennifer confesses in the documentary, is that he is friend with Jennifer’s ex-husband of ten years, Marc Anthony.

Despite her best efforts to convince him she isn’t making at specific statement about Marc, he still backs out.

The role is played by Gilbert Saldivar.