Jennifer Lopez WILL Divorce Ben Affleck, Insider Swears

According to In Touch Weekly, the rumors about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that you’ve been reading about for weeks will become an unfortunate reality in the very near future.

Because Lopez is about to file for divorce from Affleck.

This legal maneuver is “imminent,” the tabloid very recently wrote of the actress, who has reportedly hired a “crisis PR [firm] to help navigate the divorce,” along with high-powered attorney Laura Wasser.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive for the premiere of “The Mother” at the Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, on May 10, 2023. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Wasser previously handled Affleck’s split from Jennifer Garner, along with Lopez’s divorce from Marc Anthony.

We’ve been hearing for several weeks now that Affleck and Lopez were at least headed for a separation — but this is one of the first time the dreaded D-Word has been dropped.

In photos obtained by TMZ on Friday, the veteran actor was seen behind the wheel of his car and, upon holding up his hand in one image, it’s clear there was no wedding band on his left ring finger.

Numerous outlets have also written that Affleck is now living in a mansion in Brentwood, having moved out of the home he had been sharing with his wife.

Yes, it’s that dire, folks.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie “The Last Duel” during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

“They’re not always on the same page,” an insider tells Entertainment Tonight, keeping things rather vague and adding:

“They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them.”

In Touch, meanwhile, was a lot more pointed in its Bennifer coverage earlier in the week.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” a source said on May 15. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament hosted by TAO Group Hospitality at LAVO Restaurant & Nightclub at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Lopez attended the famous MET Gala in New York City by herself this month, although the estranged spouses did attending a school play together (featuring Affleck’s son) on May 16.

This appearance marked the first time in 47 days they had been photographed in the same location.

Elsewhere, Lopez Liked an Instagram post a few days ago that stated how people “cannot build a healthy relationship with someone who lacks integrity & emotional safety, lacks effective communication skills,” and “doesn’t know who they are or what they want.”

You may read into that whatever you’d like.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration Presented by Ralph Lauren, Harry Winston and Viarae at Nya Studios on December 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ELLE)

Lopez and Affleck dated from 2002 to 2004, even getting engaged during that time period before calling the relationship off.

They rekindled their romance years in 2021 and then eloped in Las Vegas in July 2022 … prior to hosting a a star-studded wedding at Affleck’s compound outside Savannah, Georgia.

There’s no doubt Affleck and Lopez are having issues, the only question is whether the marriage truly will end as a result.

“They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her,” In Touch reports, answering this question in its own way.

“There’s no way it could have lasted.”