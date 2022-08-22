Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Marry a Second Time; Jennifer Garner Gives Her Blessing!

Multiple weddings — they’re all the rage among celebrity couples these days.

First, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker exchanged vows three times in as many weeks, and now, it seems that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have decided to embark on a wedding tour of their own.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in a late-night ceremony in Las Vegas last month.

Over the weekend, they said “I do” again, this time in a more traditional setting.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are married … again. (Photo via Getty Images)

The A-list couple tied the knot in a 45-minute ceremony at Affleck’s 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve.

Both parties’ children were on hand, and insiders say Afflecks’ kids attended with their mothers blessing.

A

One source explains that the kids were “all super excited about the wedding.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of “Marry Me” on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo via Getty)

“They’re looking forward to it and Jen is more than fine with that,” the insider told Life & Style.

As for the possibility of Garner attending the wedding herself, the source noted last week that “that’s not going to happen.

But apparently Garner “has nothing against J. Lo, who has accepted her kids with open arms.”

We adore Jennifer Garner. She could not have handled the whole Ben Affleck break up any better at all. (Photo via Getty)

The source further explained that Garner “wants her kids to have a connection with J. Lo and their step-siblings,”

Garner is currently dating a businessman named John Miller, but despite that totally made-up-sounding name/job title combo, it seems that John is quite real, and the relationship is progressing rather rapidly.

There have been rumors, however, that Garner was less than thrilled with J-Lo’s description of her first wedding to Affleck, particularly the parts where she suggested that the newlyweds had been pining for one another for 20 years.

Jennifer Garner was feeling blue at the Academy Awards. (Photo via Getty)

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote on her website last month.

“We barely made it to the Little White Wedding Chapel by midnight,” the actress recalled.

“They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the King himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married again over the weekend. (Photo via Getty)

Lopez went on to describe the evening as the “best night” of their lives.

“They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love.’ We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to,” she added, concluding:

“Good things are worth waiting for.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married again over the weekend. Ben’s brother Casey was not in attendance. (Photo via Instagram)

Ben’s brother Casey Affleck was not in attendance over the weekend, but he did offer his congratulations on Instagram by posting the photo above.

“Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love,” the caption went on to read. “Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding.”

“Jen, you are a gem,” he concluded. “We love you so much!!!”

Ben and Jen seem like a very happy couple! (Photo via Getty)

Yes, it sounds like everyone in Ben and Jen’s inner circle is happy for them.

Of course, no one has asked A-Rod what he thinks of all this.

But that’s probably for the best …