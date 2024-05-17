Jennifer Lopez Divorced: Her Marriage History With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has lived through 3 divorces in her lifetime – and she may be poised for her 4th.

The rumor mill is churning at full speed, suggesting that J. Lo and Ben Affleck are headed for splitsville after finally making it down the aisle.

Some say it’s rubbish, while others point out they haven’t been seen together in over a month – which for two people who are constantly all over each other, isn’t a good sign.

But as we said, Jennifer has been in this situation before. She knows what to look out for when a divorce is on the horizon. So, let’s look at those relationships as well as piece together the latest on her and Ben.

Ben Affleck arrives for the premiere of “The Mother” at the Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, on May 10, 2023 with wife Jennifer Lopez. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez Divorced: Her 3 Failed Marriages Before Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez believes in love. Or at least, she believes love is worth fighting for. Perhaps that’s why, despite her marriage history, J.Lo has continually tried to make romance work in her life.

Jenny from the Block met her first husband, Ojani Noa, while he was a waiter in Miami. They wed in 1997 before divorcing in January 1998, after 11 months of marriage. Not a long marriage, but as far as anyone knows, it ended amicably enough.

After famously dating Sean “Diddy” Combs (bullet dodged!), she married the second time in 2001. Cris Judd was a choreographer and dancer on the set of her “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” music video, which he directed. The two married in September 2001 and filed for divorce just nine months later, in July 2002.

That’s when Jennifer got serious with Ben Affleck the first time. They were together for two years and even were engaged to be married. Never forget the 6.1-carat pink diamond from Harry Winston! But just a few short days before the wedding, they called it off and a few weeks later, Bennifer is donezo.

Marc Anthony and J.Lo arrive at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jennifer’s Last Divorce: Why Things Ended With Marc Anthony

Mere months after ending her first engagement to Ben, Jennifer married Marc Anthony in a secret ceremony in June 2004. The pair had been friends for years, running in the same musical circles.

After two divorces and ruined engagement, Jennifer was ready to make this marriage work, and it did for a long time. The couple stayed married for 8 years and had two kids together, twins Max and Emme,

But by 2011, the pair called it quits. The reason has remained a mystery, as it seemed as they were still good friends following the divorce. There were those who read into the subtext of her movie This Is Me … Now and thought their relationship was more volatile behind the scenes than anyone knew. But that has never been confirmed.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Don’t Forget A.Rod

After her divorce from Marc, Jennifer wasn’t single for long.

She dated backup dancer Casper Smart and there were even rumors of her dating Drake! But the most serious relationship she had after her last divorce as with baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez. The couple were together for 4 years, sharing everything from red carpet moments to vacations with their kids.

They announced their engagement in 2019, but plans for their wedding were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Then, in April 2021, they announced their breakup, after rumors Alex had cheated on Jennifer with a reality star.

At the time, a source tole E! News that Jennifer was the one to call it quits. “After months of questioning things and fighting, Jennifer felt like she could no longer trust Alex anymore,” the insider said.

The early years! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the premiere of “Daredevil” at the Village Theatre on February 9, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. They had just gotten engaged the first time! ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

Bennifer Back On

After Jennifer’s split from A.Rod, something miraculous happened. After 20 years apart, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck found their way back to each other!

The two tied the knot in a secret Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022. They then celebrated the nuptials with a second, more extravagant wedding in Georgia the following month.

Since then, the pair have been inseparable, attending every red carpet together, and even putting out a film about their love story, This Is Me … Now. The film, along with the album Jennifer put out, was pulled quite literally from love letters Ben had written Jen over the years. It seemed like Hollywood’s favorite couple was ready for forever.

Until…

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie “The Last Duel” during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Marriage Over?

Jennifer Lopez divorced three men and had three failed engagements. The world hoped that reuniting with Ben Affleck would be the end of her marriage history.

But by the start of spring 2024, rumors started to circulate that there was trouble in paradise.

After less than two years of marriage, Bennifer reportedly are headed for a split, as “they just couldn’t make it work,” a source told In Touch in May. The rumor was further fueled by the fact that the pair hadn’t been photographed together for nearly two months. However, in solo shots, both were still wearing their wedding rings.

The reports claimed Ben moved out of the couple’s $60 million home, while Jennifer was photographed house hunting in Beverly Hills without him.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the insider added. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Still, there are others in the couple’s inner circle who insist divorce is not on the table.

“Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage,” the source told Us Weekly, before insisting that the couple have no plans to break up anytime soon.

Well, no one really plans it, do they. But we’re keeping the faith. These two can make it – we hope!