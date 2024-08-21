Jill Duggar DID Attend Jana & Stephen’s Wedding Despite Family Tensions

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jill Duggar was part of Jana Duggar’s wedding, and says that she wouldn’t have missed it.

On Thursday, August 15, Jana Duggar married Stephen Wissmann, confirming recent leaks about her secret wedding plans.

The wedding party included multiple members of the bride’s colossal family — including at least one sister-in-law.

Jill Duggar, however, was not a bridesmaid. This led to fans wondering if she’d even received an invitation.

Jana Duggar married Stephen Wissmann

Despite not announcing the wedding news to fans, Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann held their wedding with 500 guests.

Jana’s bridesmaids included Joy-Anna Duggar, Johannah Duggar, Jinger Duggar, and Jordyn Duggar. Sister-in-law Abbie Duggar was also one of her bridesmaids.

Fans could not help but notice that Jill Duggar did not number among the wedding party. Given her status as family “black sheep” after speaking out against the Duggar cult, fans wondered if Jana had simply not invited her.

However, Jill Duggar was very much at Jana’s wedding. And so was her husband, Derick Dillard.

On Instagram, Jill shared photos and videos from Jana and Stephen’s wedding. In the post, we see Jill and Derick posing alongside the newlyweds. They even appear with the extended Duggar family.

Most couples might struggle to fill 500 seats at a wedding. In the fundamentalist world, sprawling extended families means that, as Jill said in a comment, “space was tight” and so their three kids did not attend.

Derick and Jill wouldn’t have missed Jana’s wedding for anything

In the comments, Jill Duggar declared that she “wouldn’t have missed it for the world!”

She also directly confirmed in another comment: “Yes, we were invited to attend. She was a beautiful bride.”

Jill expressed: “We wish them all the best.”

Additionally, Jill Duggar dished that several members of the crew from 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On made the guest list.

Fortunately, Jana’s older brother, Josh, could not attend. He is in prison where he belongs. Oddly, his wife Anna Duggar did make the guest list. Inviting her would have been a big deal either way, and it’s often best to choose kindness to someone who is in an unfortunate situation. Many would argue that Anna, too, is a victim — of cult rules and of Josh’s many betrayals.

Anna and all but one of her seven children did not make the massive Duggar family photo at the wedding, however.

The wedding broke tradition within the infamous family

Jana and Stephen’s wedding included some PDA. The bride’s dress was beautiful and bared her shoulders.

And Jill Duggar herself pointed out in Instagram comments that it was “the first Duggar wedding with a first dance!”

Jana Duggar is moving into her new home with Stephen in another state. So, in many ways, this wedding may have served as a family send-off.