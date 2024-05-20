As rumors swirl that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are headed straight for a divorce, Jennifer Garner is entering the chat.

Affleck was married to Garner from 2005 and 2018, and despite everyone’s love for the OG Bennifer, many thought these two were going to make.

But they didn’t. And then Lopez came back into the picture. And now that romance is on the rocks.

And who is on Ben’s doorstep as the pieces are starting to crumble? Jennifer Garner!

Ben Affleck attends “The Last Duel” New York Premiere at Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall on October 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Jennifer Garner Spends Time With Ben Affleck As He Works On His Marriage

In new photos published by The Daily Mail, Garner arrives at the house her ex-husband has been staying at alone amid rumors that his marriage with Jennifer Lopez is over.

While Garner and Affleck share 3 kids together, none of them was with Garner when she pulled up the driveway to his mansion in Los Angelos, before heading in. The co-parents were seen together earlier in the day at their son’s basketball game in Santa Monica.

But again, Samuel didn’t join his mother to check-in on his father. At least, that’s what it looks like she’s doing.

Checking in on her ex, who is going through it at the moment.

Jennifer Garner and actor-director Ben Affleck arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Ben Affleck’s Second Marriage To Another Jennifer Could Be Over

There are a lot of conflicting reports going around about the state of Bennifer’s marriage.

After the initial reports that they were on the rocks, it was reported that not only had they not been photographed together for over a month, they were living in separate houses.

Soon after, photos of the pair together with their kids surfaced on a family outing, hoping to squelch fears.

But then Ben was seen out without his wedding ring. And now his ex-wife is showing up at his house, where he is staying alone.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend Amazon’s “This is Me… Now: A Love Story” premiere at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California, February 13, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

And here’s where things get interesting! These photos were taken on Sunday, May 19. According to ET Online, Jennifer Lopez was ALSO at the basketball game with Ben and his ex-wife. The couple were even spotted leaving together, smiling in the car.

So how did things go from Bennifer smiling for the cameras to Ben’s ex-wife showing up to his house where he was reportedly alone hours later?

What exactly is going on here?!