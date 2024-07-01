Travis Kelce Surprises Taylor Swift At Final Show In Dublin: Watch

Travis Kelce followed Taylor Swift to Dublin after all – and it looks like even she was surprised to see him!

Not only has Travis followed Taylor through Europe on her tour, but he even joined her on stage in London.

Taylor’s latest stop was Dublin, Ireland and given Travis’ schedule, it was unclear if he would be joining her at the concerts or not.

Well, it looks like Kelce wanted to surprise his girl – and he got his wish!

Travis Kelce speaks on stage during the Tight Ends & Friends Concert at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on June 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce Surprises Taylor Swift in Dublin, Ireland

On Sunday, June 30, Travis Kelce jetted to Dublin, Ireland for her final Eras Tour show at the Aviva Stadium.

She clearly didn’t expect him, as in clips shared by fans on X (formerly known as Twitter), Taylor’s face appeared to light up as she noticed her man — who was wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants, and a baseball cap — in the VIP tent.

guys travis and taylor were together for a few days then he went back to the US for his friend’s wedding then flew back to dublin got out of the plane and went STRAIGHT to the stadium and taylor SMILE when she saw him entering the tent halfway through the show… that’s love y’all pic.twitter.com/CS7hxTdcEL — anália (@analiaogs) June 30, 2024

But why didn’t she think he’d make it? He’s been by her side most of the tour.

Well, it turns out the Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended his teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s California wedding to JoJo O’Conner on Saturday, June 29, in Calabasas.

And no matter how you slice it, that’s a long journey with a short turn around.

But he did it! And Taylor wasn’t the only one thrilled to see him!

One video showed gig-goers cheering as Kelce walked into the stadium while Swift belted out the 2020 Folklore song “August.”

Travis Enjoys Taylor-Gating

In early May, following a brief hiatus and the release of perhaps Taylor’s most polarizing album to date, the Eras world tour resumed. This time, kicking off in Paris as the start of the tour’s European leg.

Travis’ time with Taylor was apparent, even before he joined her on stage in London’s Wembley Arena.

Fans spied him viewing many of her shows. Oh, and there was that time when Taylor appeared to have a hickey on stage.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Travis has been able to travel as part of Taylor Swift’s European entourage for two reasons.

The first being that he is immensely wealthy. Even before he became an all-out celebrity by dating Taylor, he was very famous within the football subculture.

And the second is that the sport of football happens in cycles referred to as “seasons.” Though this cycle includes a “preseason” and a “postseason” (whatever that means), he will not have any duties with the Kansas City Chiefs (his sports team) until later this summer: training camp starting on July 21.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs waves to fans after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift Dublin Shows Were A Huge Hit

Taylor Swift’s tour dates in Dublin are Friday, June 28, Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30.

After delighting fans in London — including Prince William, lil’ Prince George, and Princess Charlotte — it wasn’t exactly a long trip to her next set of shows.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Taylor moves on to Amsterdam for the July 4th long weekend, before heading off to Switzerland, Italy, and Germany after that.

It’s most likely that, given his training season, these could be the last shows overseas Travis can/will attend. Then it’s back to work for him.

Thankfully, they’ve learned how to make this long distance thing work thus far!