Travis Kelce Performs on Stage with Taylor Swift, Sends Universe Into Delirium

Taylor Swift just had a rather amazing weekend in London.

First, she posed with Prince William and his children after the future King of England attended the singer’s first Era Tour stop in this city.

Then, she went ahead and broke the Internet into a million tiny pieces.

With the help of a certain Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Greg Olsen speak on stage during the Tight Ends & Friends Concert at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on June 18, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

During her third show at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday, June 23, Swift stunned the crowd by inviting Travis Kelce on to the stage with her.

Not just to take a bow.

Not just to sit there and get serenaded.

But to actually perform!

As you can see above, Kelce rocked a tuxedo and a top hat to help out with his lover’s costume change before she delved into a rendition of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

The professional athlete was all smiles during his appearance, even carrying his girlfriend across the stage at one point and also leaping into the air and clicking his heels in a moment that is sure to become an all-time meme.

Seriously, the guy has skills.

And enthusiasm. And stage presence. And clear chemistry with Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images))

Singing and dancing in front of 90,000 supporters, Swift gave her boyfriend a sweet shoutout during her performance of “So High School” during this same concert.

While belting out a track many believe is about Kelce, Swift pretended to draw back a bow and arrow like an archer.

For those unaware, Kelce often makes a similar gesture while celebrating a touchdown during NFL games.

Seriously, could these two be any sweeter?!?!?!?!?!?

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Kelce has now attended eight Eras Tour shows since he and the iconic artist started dating last summer, although this marked the first time he actually took part in any performance.

The celebrities first sparked dating rumors in September 2023 after Swift attended a handful of Kelce’s Chiefs games.

She later told Time Magazine that she and Kelce had already been on a number of dates before she was spotted at these gridiron contests.

Heck, “we were a couple” before she even cheered for Kelce in person, Swift even told this publication many months ago.

Taylor Swift performs on stage at the Groupama Stadium as part of The Eras Tour, in Decines-Charpieu, eastern France, on June 2, 2024. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

And while the public wonders whether or not Kelce plans to propose any time soon, Taylor almost teased Travis’ eventual concert participation back then by emphasizing how much the two supported each other.

“I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift told Time.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone.

“And we’re just proud of each other.”