Yellowstone actor Josh Lucas is engaged. The couple are sharing their exciting news with fans.

Contrary to what coverage sometimes suggests, Kevin Costner is not the only Yellowstone actor.

Josh Lucas has had a recurring role on the series. His acting history, in the big screen and the small screen, goes back decades, and also includes the recent Apple TV+ series, Palm Royale.

But there’s even bigger news in his life. He has now become engaged to ABC7 meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo.

Josh Lucas visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on March 21, 2024. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Brianna Ruffalo announced her engagement to Josh Lucas

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, June 30, ABC7 meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo shared the exciting news.

“Almost 2 years ago this fall, and with no expectations, Josh walked into my life,” Ruffalo shared in her caption alongside the video, below.

“And,” she recalled, “we knew almost immediately we had each found our person in a way we’ve never experienced — on every level.”

“This was the easiest and best question I’ve ever answered,” Brianna Ruffalo gushed, alluding to becoming engaged to Josh Lucas.

“So, here’s to forever with my love, my best friend,” she expressed, adding a red heart emoji.

She then affirmed: “I can’t wait to keep living this life with you.”

Meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo shared this Instagram caption on June 30, 2024 to announce her engagement to Josh Lucas. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Josh Lucas shared his own engagement news

“For the last 2 years in Every Way and Every Day this beautiful soul has made me and my life better, deeper, and more whole,” Lucas wrote in his own Instagram caption.

“I am so grateful and thrilled she said ‘Yes,'” he expressed.

Lucas emphasized: “I WAY love you Brianna.”

Josh Lucas attends Apple TV+’s “Palm Royale” official Emmy FYC event at Hollywood Athletic Club on May 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Thank You to our families and all the people and places that made this come true,” the recurring Yellowstone actor acknowledged.

Josh Lucas then concluded: “I am absolutely aware I got crazy lucky.”

Often, the best relationships are those where it’s hard to pinpoint which partner seems more besotted. At the moment, it feels that way with these two.

Which ‘Yellowstone’ actor does Josh Lucas play?

On Yellowstone, Josh Lucas plays Young John Dutton. He appears in this role six times.

Dutton, of course, is Kevin Costner’s character. Though Josh Lucas is not necessarily a young man — he was born in 1971 — he is nearly two decades younger than Costner. And he has aged gracefully, particularly for his generation.

Our congratulations to the newly engaged couple!