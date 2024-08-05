Travis Kelce Murder Plot Leads to Swift Arrest & Felony Charge

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A public threat suggested a murder plot against Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

Fortunately, both athletes are alive and well.

Authorities arrested a man who threatened to shoot both football players at a Morgan Wallen concert.

It’s unclear whether this was a substantive threat or a horrific (but thankfully empty) prank.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce appear at an event with U.S. President Joe Biden on the South Lawn of the White House on May 31, 2024. (Photo Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

It all starts with a Morgan Wallen tour

Morgan Wallen is currently on his One Night At A Time World Tour. He performed at Arrowhead Stadium, which just happens to be the field of the current Super Bowl champions: the Kansas City Chiefs.

(This story is unlikely to change your opinion of Morgan Wallen concert attendees.)

According to court documents, an analyst who monitors public social media posts for potential threats at the concert noticed a tweet. The tweet made what appeared to be a terrorist threat — a murder plot surrounding Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes #15 and Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs react before Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The offending tweet no longer appears to be on Twitter. However, court documents reveal its contents, according to TMZ and other reports.

“Mr. [redacted] at Arrowhead with the wife. If he brings out [redacted] or [redacted] I’ll take the f—in shot. F— em! Also f— you b—-!!” court documents describe the tweet, which went up shortly before the concert, as saying.

Those sound like explicit threats and part of a murder plot. Not a very smart plot, but many of history’s most sinister schemes have been ill-advised.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce #87 walk through the tunnel as they leave the stadium after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Authorities made an arrest in the alleged murder plot

Police arrested 23-year-old Aaron Brown. The Winchester, Illinois native now faces Class E felony charges of Making a Terrorist Threat in the 2nd Degree. His bail is $15,000.

According to reports, authorities identified Brown as the user, “Gooey Bag,” behind the tweet. He was apparently in the stadium when police contacted him.

And, sure enough, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were there at Arrowhead Stadium.

https://twitter.com/Schultz_Report/status/1819567942557667746

Social media’s ability to allow people to impulsively yeet their thoughts out into the world has numerous downsides. Sometimes, this means legal trouble.

“It was a stupid, stupid, stupid mistake,” Aaron Brown said of the tweet that described a murder plot against Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

He was, according to court documents, “freaked out” that his alarming tweet had made its way to authorities.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs look on during the fourth quarter of Game Three of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center on May 26, 2024. (Photo Credit: Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Thankfully, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are well

If they were ever in any danger, it appears that authorities thwarted it. And many on social media are now concluding that the murder plot was insincere. Hostile, but insincere.

However, making a terrorist threat “in jest” is indistinguishable on social media from an actual murder plot. There are people who try to kill celebrities. There are people who aim to harm people at crowded events.

It is truly best to reign in your worst impulses. One unwise social media post can upend your entire life.