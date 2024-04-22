Taylor Swift Album Shatters Record, Proves She is Really Pretty Popular

Reading Time: 3 minutes

This just in, you guys:

Taylor Swift is really VERY popular.

We’ve arrived at this startling conclusion in the wake of Swift having released a double album early this past Friday, The Tortured Poets Department and The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.

Yes, fans across the globe now have 31 new Taylor Swift songs to play on a daily basis.

Taylor Swift performs on stage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift’s New Album Sales Shatter Records

According to Spotify, The Tortured Poets Department crossed the 300-million stream mark within 24 hours of its release, making it the most streamed album of all-time over the course of one full day.

It shattered the previous record, too.

This previous record, it should come as no surprise, also belonged to Swift, as her album Midnights was listened to 185 million times during its initial 24 hours of availability.

The track “Fortnight,” meanwhile, also set the record as the most-streamed song ever on this platform in a single day.

Taylor Swift is the best. That’s it. That’s our entire caption. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Stream Queen Taylor Swift

Relatedly, Swift also took the title for the biggest pop album of all time by first-day streams on Apple Music … AND also most-streamed album on its first day alone on Amazon Music.

Moreover, she basically made Kim Kardashian lose 100,000 social media followers by putting her rival on total blast via the single “thanK you aIMee.”

In case you missed it, Swift revisited her feud with the reality star on this track.

She admitted that she was really singing about someone NOT named Aimee, and then belted out such lyrics as:

All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’, and I can’t forget the way you made me feel.

Screamed, ‘F–k you, Aimee,’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’, but I can’t forget the way you made me heal.

Taylor Swift is singing her heart out in this photo. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Barring a miraculous turn of events, The Tortured Poets Department will help Swift tie Jay-Z for the most number-one albums on the U.S. Billboard charts.

Assuming it is sitting on top of this list when the chart is released on Tuesday morning, Swift and Jay-Z will each be responsible for a whopping 14 such albums over the course of their careers.

Only The Beatles have more, with 19.

But Swift isn’t exactly on the verge of retiring. She has many more songs and albums left in her, we’re sure.

Does anyone out there want to bet against Taylor Swift?!?