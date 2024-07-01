Kim Plath Files to Divorce Barry Plath: It Really is Over!

Sorry, all you romantics and believers out there.

But it really is all over between Kim Plath and Barry Plath.

The latter Welcome to Plathville cast member filed her divorce paperwork in Georgia on June 26, stating that her marriage to Barry is “irretrievably broken,” according to various outlets.

Kim and Barry Plath are featured in this confessional from their reality show. (TLC)

In Kim’s divorce filing, the TLC personality confirmed that she was now living in Florida, listing her and Barry’s separation date as December 31, 2021.

The reality stars did not publicly announce their separation until June 28, 2022 — after 24 years of marriage — at which time they said the following:

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” said Kim and Barry to this outlet.

“While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us.

“We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”

Kim and Barry Plath on air. (TLC)

This statement from 2022 was released on the same evening TLC aired an episode that featured Barry saying he felt betrayed by his spouse.

“One thing I thought wouldn’t ever be shaken was us. Now it’s totally shaken up. It’s just really sad. It’s a tragedy,” said the family patriarch on air.

In a confessional, he added:

“I look at her and I see a woman who feels trapped. I have bought flowers and bought presents, but I’m still an optimist hoping that she’ll change.”

Welcome to Plathville has been a hit on TLC for years. (TLC)

Prior to making their official announcement, the former spouses documented their marriage struggles on season 4 of Welcome to Plathville.

“Barry and I have decided to live separately for a while,” Kim said during one episode. “The easiest way to do that right now is whenever one of our rental properties is vacant, I pack a bag and I go and I stay there.”

In February, meanwhile, we reported that Kim had started dating.

In her divorce papers, she has asked for primary custody of the three minor kids (out of six overall) that she shares with Barry: Amber 15, Cassia, 13, and Mercy, 11.

Kim Plath talks to the TLC cameras in this Welcome to Plathville photo. (TLC)

The documents state:

“Plaintiff shows that she is a fit and proper parent to care for the minor children and that she is entitled to both temporary and permanent primary custody of the minor children.”

Kim is also requesting child support from Barry.

Season 5 of Welcome to Plathville aired in the fall of last year and documented Kim and Barry’s break-up.

“Barry and I were together for 24 years, and the best parts of that were every single one of those children that we brought into the world, raising them and growing with them and having fun with them and laughing with them,” Kim said during the finale in December.

“I wouldn’t trade those 25 years of marriage for anything because of the beautiful children it produced.”