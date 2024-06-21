Travis Kelce Flies Out for Taylor Swift’s London ‘Eras’ Tour Shows

Will Travis be at Taylor’s London shows?

In May, Taylor Swift resumed her Eras world tour with Travis Kelce along for the ride. Mostly.

Travis is a busy professional. Even when he’s not actively fulfilling his sportsball duties, he has other work.

Will he be able to make it to Taylor’s shows in London? Fans want to know — especially those who plan to be there in person.

Travis Kelce interacts with the crowd during Kelce Jam 2024 at Azura Amphitheater on May 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

Both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are in Europe

Famous brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce arrived in Cannes not too long ago.

Ahead of their appearance at the international Festival of Creativity, they planned a special episode of their New Heights podcast.

This is standard fare for celebrities. And the Kelce brothers, whether it’s Jason playing (a hallucination of) himself on It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia or Travis’ famous romance, are now both celebrities beyond the subculture of football.

Taylor Swift performs on stage as part of her Eras Tour in Lisbon on May 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: ANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP via Getty Images)

But Taylor Swift has moved on from France

Meanwhile, across the English Channel, Taylor Swift’s Eras world tour continues its European leg.

In May, she performed in France. For nearly two months, she has continued to dazzle sold-out arenas. The fan reaction has been so intense that seismic instruments have registered her shows as earthquakes.

Now that she’s performing in the United Kingdom. After bringing in tens of millions as an economic boost, she’s been slouching slowly towards London.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

When does Taylor Swift perform in London?

Taylor’s first London show was scheduled for the evening on Friday, June 21. Her first show after the first day of summer!

Her plans for the beginning of her Eras Girl Summer also included Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23.

Taylor will actually return to the UK much later in the summer, in August, when she will again perform in London.

Travis Kelce walks the red carpet during Kelce Jam 2024 at Azura Amphitheater on May 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Fernando Leon/Getty Images for Raising Cane’s)

But will Travis be at Taylor’s shows in London?

According to The Daily Mail, Travis Kelce already planned to travel to the United Kingdom and watch Taylor Swift dazzle the crowds in London.

And that’s not a solo journey, either. Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, seemed to have the same London-bound plans.

However, they did not disclose ahead of time whether they would be watching Taylor along with Travis — or simply hopping the next flight and returning to the US.

Taylor Swift performs on stage as part of her Eras Tour in Lisbon on May 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: ANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP via Getty Images)

Where will Taylor head next?

After Taylor’s done delighting her fans at London’s Wembley Stadium, she’ll head to Ireland.

As for Travis, his first “preseason” (every day, Taylor’s fans learn things about football against their will) game will be in August.

And his first regular season game will be even later in the summer, in September. Let’s hope that he and Taylor make the most of July!

Jason Kelce showing off his friendship bracelet collection to Kylie ???? #LondonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/77y36VDa6j — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) June 21, 2024

Travis brought Jason and Kylie Kelce to see Taylor in London

On Friday, June 21, eagle-eyed fans spotted Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce in the crowd for Taylor’s London Eras tour performance.

While Travis is sort of beloved-by-association, and Jason and Kylie are even further from the epicenter of attention (Taylor), that’s exciting.

Mostly, it’s confirmation that everyone gathered to watch Taylor put on the show of a lifetime.