Taylor Swift Poses with Prince William in Iconic Photo: See It Here!

Two of the most famous people in the world came together this weekend for a photo that may just shatter the Internet into a million tiny pieces.

Okay, three maybe.

It depends on where you think of Travis Kelce’s status across the globe.

Taylor Swift kicks back here and enjoys her time while performing in London. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

There’s no denying the fame of Taylor Swift and Prince William, however, who posed backstage on Friday night after William celebrated his birthday by attending Swift’s Era Tour stop in London.

He did so with his kids, but without his wife, unfortunately, as Kate Middleton continues to undergo treatment and to take care of herself in the wake of this year’s cancer diagnosis.

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start,” wrote Swift as a caption to a picture that garnered close to one million Likes after just 20 minutes on Instagram.

You can check it out here:

As you can see, the iconic image features Swift, William, Travis Kelce and two of William’s kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The latter trio watched the sold-out concert from a private suite.

“Nothing says happy 42nd birthday quite like taking the kids to see a @taylorswift13#ErasTour gig. Prince William is celebrating his birthday tonight at @wembleystadium with his children,” Tweeted Royal reporter Roya Nikkei on Friday evening.

This event, meanwhile, was actually NOT the first time Taylor met William.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The superstars were introduced in 2013 at a Centrepoint Gala Dinner that was held at Kensington Palace.

The future King of England later joined Swift and Bon Jovi for a performance of the rock icon’s hit 1986 song “Livin’ on a Prayer.” Yes, this really happened.

During a 2021 episode of Apple Fitness+’s “Time to Walk” series, Prince William shared the story behind the viral, unexpected moment.

“I can’t believe I’m actually telling this story,” he said on this show.

“I went to a charity fundraising gala for Centrepoint, which is a young homeless charity that I am very fond of and have supported for many years. It’s an annual fundraiser, and I turn up, and Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift are at the event, which nearly knocked me off my feet as well.”

Prince William attends the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Denmark and England at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt am Main on June 20, 2024. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

Swift was beloved back then. Successful, too. But not compared to how she is viewed now or what she has achieved over the past year or so.

“When I sat down to watch Jon Bon Jovi do his performance, I thought, ‘That’s it. My job is done. I’ll get a dinner in a minute, and I might be able to have a chat to some people, and, you know, I’m off-duty a little bit now.’ Little did I think what was going to happen next,” William continued on the aforementioned special.

“I’m sat next to Taylor Swift. She’s on my left. And after Jon does his first song, there’s a pause and she turns to me. She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, ‘Come on, William. Let’s go and sing.’

“To this day, I still do not know what came over me.

“Honestly, even now, I’m cringing at what happened next, and I don’t understand why I gave in. But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, ‘Come with me…’ I got up like a puppy and went, ‘Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I’ll follow you.'”

We would certainly do the same.

Prince William smiles as he attends day two of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2024 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

What a great story.

What a memorable photo.

We just hope Middleton gets to enjoy an Era Tour show before Swift ends her legendary run in December.

What better motivation could she have to get all the way better, right?!?