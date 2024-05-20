Miss Taylor Swift appeared to have a hickey. And fans are pointing the finger at Travis.

As her Eras world tour has resumed, Taylor has paid tribute to Travis Kelce from the stage.

Fans believe that she’s done so again. This time, not with her words or her music, but with her skin.

Did Taylor Swift want to show off a hickey to the world?

Taylor Alison Swift, also known as Taylor Swift performs on stage at the Paris La Defense Arena as part of her The Eras Tour, in Nanterre, north-western France, on May 9, 2024. (Photo Credit: JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Did Taylor Swift perform with a Travis Kelce hickey?

In early May, Taylor Swift resumed her Eras world tour. This is her European leg of the tour, which began in France. It’s part of why she couldn’t make the Met Gala this year.

On Saturday, May 18, Taylor performed in Sweden to an adoring audience. One of the songs was “Champagne Problems,” one of Evermore‘s better tunes.

Concert-goers at the Friends Arena noticed what appeared to be a mark on the side of her neck while Taylor’s hair, pulled to one side, revealed an expanse of skin. Most who noticed it took the mark to be a bruise — specifically, a hickey.

Taylor Swift fans, such as TikTok denizen @ryanthomasroth, documented the phenomenon in video. Most identified it as being a hickey.

A hickey is, simply put, a bruise. Like all bruises, it appears when blood vessels near the skin (usually the very small ones) are damaged.

What makes a hickey unique is that the term applies to bruises that appear due to kissing and sucking on the skin. A hickey might appear almost anywhere on the body, but the neck is the most common.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during a concert as part of her Eras World Tour in Sydney on February 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Swifties put two and two together

Taylor Swift has not confirmed that the mark on her neck is a hickey. She also has not identified the culprit.

However, her fans are making educated guesses — and asking if Travis Kelce placed that hickey upon her neck.

Notably, just days before the concert in Sweden, Taylor and Travis had plenty of potential opportunity to exchange hickeys.

Travis Kelce interacts with the crowd during Kelce Jam 2024 at Azura Amphitheater on May 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

Just days ahead of Taylor’s Sweden show, witnesses spotted the singer and Travis Kelce on an Italian getaway at Villa Sola Cabiati, which costs $21,000 per night.

The two appeared to enjoy romantic Lake Como strolls, boat rides, and outdoor dinners.

Of course, the couple haven’t volunteered any details. In fact, they’ve both played somewhat coy about their romance — especially considering that they are one of the most discussed couples on the planet right now.

Taylor Alison Swift, also known as Taylor Swift performs on stage at the Paris La Defense Arena as part of her The Eras Tour, in Nanterre, north-western France, on May 9, 2024. (Photo Credit: JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Did Taylor Swift mean for everyone to see?

Many people have hickeys without even realizing it. This is particularly common for teenagers. Adults do plenty of neck-kissing, but may show more restraint and have the life-experience to cover up.

Taylor Swift is a grown woman in her thirties. She is also a billionaire. It is likely that a small army of people help her to prepare, backstage, before she performs … and one would have to assume that someone saw the hickey and had the makeup to cover it.

Some fans think that it slipped Taylor’s mind. A few believe that it’s not really a hickey (always possible). But many believe that Taylor let fans see the after effect of her time with Travis. Sometimes, it’s nice to brag about having a good time.