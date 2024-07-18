Kate Middleton: New Recovery Update Says She’s Energized After Wimbledon

Reading Time: 4 minutes

There was a time when it sounded like Kate Middleton might never return to “normal” duties, even after her cancer recovery.

In fact, after her initial diagnonsis, it was rumored Kate Middleton would remain largely unseen until 2025.

But so far, Kate has made two royal appearances in the last month, and to hear palace insiders tell it, the outings have given her “sustenance”.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and her daughter Princess Charlotte applaud the players from the Royal Box on Centre Court prior to the start of the men’s singles final tennis match on the fourteenth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP)

Kate Middleton’s Recovery and Her Return To Royal Duties

“She may never come back in the role that people saw her in before.”

That’s what one insider told Us Weekly in June, shortly after Princess Kate announced to the world that she was battling cancer. It was on the eve of Trooping the Colour, an annual royal event celebrating the King’s birthday. It was rumored she would be too sick to attend.

The rumors were wrong.

Not only did Kate attend the King’s royal birthday event, she also attended the Wimbledon finals. As as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she has not missed a final since 2016. And it sounds like it was a good thing she went.

Upon arriving with her sister Pippa and daughter Charlotte, Kate was greeted by a standing ovation from the crowd. The smile on her face couldn’t have made it plainer that she needed the encouragement.

“This will have given her sustenance,” a palace insider told People. “She has gone through something awful and stressful, and it is crucial to have little wins to look forward to or to give you the courage and energy to go forward. And this was it.”

Princess Kate, Patron of The AELTC waves from the Royal Box ahead of the Gentlemen’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Her Future Royal Duties Remain In Question

Kensington Palace has flip-flopped on the the official stance of Kate’s role going forward. One minute they were denying Kate’s involvement in Trooping the Color, emphasizing her need for “space and the privacy to recover.”

The next day, there she was, riding in a carriage with her children and waving to an adoring crowd from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

A source told Us Weekly that Kate’s team has been continually “reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back.”

But perhaps Kate put it best herself, when she announced she would be attending the Trooping after all.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” the royal mom of three explained.

“On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

And she surely made the most of Wimbledon.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

According to Prince William, Kate Middleton Is ‘Doing Well’

As priorities have shifted given Kate and King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, Prince William has been at the forefront of the royal family. That’s meant doing everything from attending more events to taking the lead as parent to his three children to updating the press about Kate’s condition.

In May, Prince William told a hospital administrator in the Isles of Scilly that Kate was “doing well.”

Her two appearances in public have only bolstered that claim.

It also sounds like, as awful as this time has been for the young family, it has had an upside.

“The announcement that the royals won’t be able to work as much has been unexpected, but it will allow Kate and William to spend more time together,” that same source explained. “They’ve been reconnecting and are closer than ever.”

As the year has continued, Kate has been showing off signs of apparent recovery. Witnesses have spotted and even photographed her running errands, sometimes with family and sometimes alone.

Given the royal family’s immense wealth and resources, most interpret these to be PR stunts. Kate does not have to leave her home to purchase a blouse or shop for groceries; she goes out into public because she wants people to see her doing so.

This certainly drives home the impression that she is doing better these days. But is it true?

Catherine, Princess of Wales meets with guests during a reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace, in London, on December 5, 2023. (Photo Credit: JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

How is Kate Middleton’s Recovery Really Going?

According to what an inside source recently told Us Weekly, Kate Middleton’s recovery is allowing her to continue acting as a mother to her and William’s children. Which is really the most important thing.

“Kate’s feeling strong enough to be very involved with the kids,” the insider assured.

The source characterized: “She’s been an active parent.”

Catherine, Princess Of Wales attends the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit on December 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“Kate’s recovery is going well,” a second inside source described.

“She’s not able to see many people because she is susceptible to getting sick,” this second insider explained.

“And they don’t want her compromised,” the source reasoned. “But she’s up and about.”