Donald Trump Potrays Self as Jesus Christ, Blasts ‘Weak’ Pope Leo In Shocking …

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Donald Trump has been on a rampage lately.

No one is safe from the president’s wrath these days, as he unleashes his fury on everyone from Tucker Carlson to Pope Leo XIV.

Yes, even the pope is catching strays at the moment, with Trump blasting the Chicago native as “weak” and “terrible” on foreign policy.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the media after walking off of Air Force One at Miami International Airport on April 11, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” Trump wrote, adding:

“He talks about “fear” of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart. I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA.

“He gets it, and Leo doesn’t!”

The post came during a very strange 24-hour period, during which Trump also posted a photo of himself as Jesus Christ.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 President Trump posts image portraying himself as Jesus Christ. pic.twitter.com/utqhVoLgQ8 — Remarks (@remarks) April 13, 2026

“I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History,” Trump ranted on, adding:

“Leo should be thankful because, as everyone knows, he was a shocking surprise. He wasn’t on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump.

“If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.”

For obvious reasons, many social media users — including supporters of Trump’s — were shocked by Sunday’s posts.

US Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost attends the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peterâ€™s Square on April 26, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

And Pope Leo was quick to respond to the White House’s provocation.

“To put my message on the same plane as what the president has attempted to do here, I think is not understanding what the message of the Gospel is,” Leo told The Associated Press aboard the papal plane over the weekend.

“And I’m sorry to hear that but I will continue on what I believe is the mission of the church in the world today.”

Trump has yet to respond to the Pope’s rebuttal or to the backlash against his bizarre Jesus photo.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.