Kate Middleton Making ZERO Royal Appearances Until 2025?

Kate Middleton could, some fear, remain unable to return to royal duties until 2025.

After months of the Princess of Wales remaining mysteriously absent and a series of PR blunders, the royal firm had no choice but to reveal that Kate Middleton has cancer.

The world waits for royal updates on her cancer battle even as father-in-law King Charles undergoes his own.

Alarming reports now suggest that Kate’s condition may be worse than the royal family has divulged.

Catherine, Princess Of Wales is seen during the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit on December 5, 2023. (Photo Credit: Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton’s Cancer Battle

The official story (which has changed, given the royal firm’s bungled efforts to conceal the truth) is that Princess Kate Middleton underwent an abdominal surgery in January of 2024. During the surgery, doctors identified signs of cancer.

The public does not know the official diagnosis. There are multiple cancers that can appear in the abdomen.

What we do know is that Kate has been undergoing cancer treatments. The general vibe put out by the royals has been that Kate’s treatments are a precaution, and that she’s going to be fine. (All told, things sound more optimistic for Kate than they do for King Charles)

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

However, the intense air of secrecy has given many people reasons to doubt the “official story,” or the competing official stories.

In this case, people fear that Kate may be worse off than anyone realizes.

Catherine, Princess of Wales at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace on December 5, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jonathan Brady – Pool / Getty Images)

Is Kate Middleton sicker than we know?

There are two major, recent clues that seem to suggest that Kate Middleton’s cancer battle may be more serious than people know. And that’s a tall order — because cancer is a very scary prospect.

In late May, both King Charles and Prince William pulled out of previously scheduled royal engagements.

Additionally, they have both postponed a series of appearances for June. It sounds like they’ll be largely absent from the public eye until early July.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

It is not unreasonable to believe that this abrupt change in scheduling is about Kate. Were it only Charles, one might blame the monarch’s own cancer battle. But William has spent a lot of time by Kate’s side.

That said, there’s a less dire explanation that could be the sole reason for this royal hiatus. Britain’s prime minister has called a surprise election. (Yes, some countries have somewhat random election cycles, and no, it doesn’t seem like a good system)

Though the constitutional monarchy system of the UK is fundamentally silly, the royal firm takes certain matters seriously. If the public perceived any member of the royal family as trying to influence or even distract from the electoral process, it would be a scandal.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during her visit to Sebby’s Corner on November 24, 2023. (Photo Credit: Frank Augstein – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Will Kate Middleton be out of commission ‘until 2025’ or beyond?

According to a new report from The Daily Beast, Kate Middleton’s calendar is empty and will remain so until 2025. At least.

“I am told that Kate’s diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned,” the inside source shared. “She may not appear in public for the rest of the year.”

An unnamed friend of the Princess of Wales reportedly added: “The key thing for her now is avoiding any kind of stress or anxiety and just getting on with the business of getting better.”

Though The Daily Beast is generally a reliable source of news, anonymity seldom breeds confidence in reports. No matter how pristine a reputation an outlet might enjoy.

Still, even if Kate’s calendar for 2024 is a total blank except for doctor’s appointments, that doesn’t have to be dire news.

Perhaps she is simply avoiding any royal commitments until she has an unimpeachably clean bill of health. That would be very sensible.