Ruby Rose Accuses Katy Perry of ‘Disgusting’ Sexual Assault

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It’s no secret that Katy Perry has been hemorrhaging fans in recent years.

She is controversial. Her ex-husband is one of the worst people alive. Her legal battles haven’t endeared her to anyone, either.

Now, actress Ruby Rose is leveling a jarring allegation.

She accuses Perry of sexual assault, and explains why she’s kept quiet until now.

Actor Ruby Rose had plenty to say regarding her passion for theater. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Content warning for a pretty graphic SA description

This began with, believe it or not, some of the back-and-forth wank about Justin Bieber essentially doing karaoke of his old work at Coachella.

Some folks used this to bash other performances, such as Sabrina Carpenter’s, claiming that high production values were somehow inferior to almost literally phoning it in.

This came under discussion on Threads, which is Meta’s attempt at replacing Twitter. Yes, there are real people who use Threads.

As you can see below, Katy Perry’s reaction to Justin Bieber’s barebones karaoke at Coachella became a topic of discussion.

“Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne,” Ruby Rose replied. “Who gives a s–t what she thinks.”

In a reply on Threads, Ruby Rose accused Katy Perry of a sexual assault nearly two decades ago. (Image Credit: Threads)

The alleged incident to which Rose refers happened so long ago that the Spice Market is no longer open.

She opened up about how, personally, leveling an allegation like this — against a woman — is much more difficult than speaking out against a man.

In response to a tasteless quip, Rose elaborated on the accusation.

“She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side,” she began.

Rose detailed: “And rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her.”

In a reply, Ruby Rose spared no detail in sharing her accusation regarding Katy Perry. (Image Credit: Threads)

‘Thank you for seeing me’

“Before I open up about something incredibly raw and traumatic, I tell myself ‘it’s ok, you don’t need people to believe you, you just need to get it out of your poor body, before it gives you cancer,’” Rose replied to a supportive fan.

She added: “But then I see this post and tears consume me, in a good way. Thank you.”

She also more closely specified the timeline.

“I’m now 40,” Rose acknowledged. “It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly.”

She continued: “Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes. Thank you for seeing me.”

Here, Ruby Rose thanked fans for “seeing” her as she shared her allegation. (Image Credit: Threads)

In addition to struggling to speak out against a woman, Rose admitted that she had another reason for avoiding the topic for longer than she had cared to.

According to the actress, she minimized the story as nothing more than a wild story, in part, because Perry helped her.

Allegedly, Perry helped Rose to secure a visa to the US.

Many of us best know Rose’s work from acting in North America. Obviously, getting this visa helped change Rose’s life.

But there is no situation where an alleged sexual assault is a fair trade for paperwork.

According to Ruby Rose, Katy Perry helped her considerably with her visa process following the alleged sexual assault. (Image Credit: Threads)

‘She is more than welcome to sue me’

As you can see, Rose also expressed total disinterest in filing a police report over this.

This is something that many, many people on social media have noted feel relatable.

For survivors — particularly someone accusing a powerful celebrity — the court of public opinion is cruel. The legal system is generally much crueler, and that applies even when the accused is neither wealthy nor powerful.

Social media is full of anecdotes of people who told their stories to police only for police to use interrogation tactics to try to poke holes in their stories. Some are even charged, accused of providing false information to police. Very, very few get justice in any form.

Katy Perry did not immediately issue a public response to the allegations. However, Rose made it clear that she’s willing to go to court if Perry intends to sue her.