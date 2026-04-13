Kidnappers ‘Didn’t Care’ That Nancy Guthrie Died In Their Care, FBI …

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It’s been over ten weeks since Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in Tucson.

And sadly, investigators are no closer to locating Nancy or apprehending her kidnappers.

At this point, it’s widely believed that the 84-year-old mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie is no longer living. And one former FBI agent believes that her captors continued to send ransom notes after her death.

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie during one of Nancy’s many guest appearances on the Today show. (YouTube)

Jennifer Coffindagger is a former federal agent who now provides media coverage on cases such as Nancy’s.

In a recent series of social media posts, Coffindaffer stated that she believes Nancy is no longer alive.

“Law enforcement said they know the motive for the abduction of Nancy and they have known it from the beginning. “Kidnapping for ransom,” she wrote (via Radar Online), adding:

“Nancy sadly died. The kidnappers didn’t care and tortured the family with 2 notes knowing the FBI would not recommend paying a ransom without proof of life.

“Like most cases, this one is simple, but everyone wants to make it complex.”

Nancy and Savannah Guthrie on the set of the Today show. (NBC/YouTube)

The Guthries received multiple ransom notes demanding millions of dollars in Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy’s safe return.

The family’s requests for proof of life received no response, and as a result, the Guthries did not offer payment.

In a recent interview, Savannah addressed the fact that her family may have been targeted due to her wealth.

“But I knew that,” she told Newsweek. “I hope not. I mean, we still don’t know. Honestly, we don’t know anything.”

Savannah added, “I don’t know that it’s because she’s my mom and somebody thought: ‘Oh, that lady has money, we can make a quick buck.’ I mean, that would make sense, but we don’t know.”

A tearful Savannah Guthrie urges someone out there to do the right thing. (Image Credit: NBC)

Sadly, it’s looking more and more like the Guthries might never find the closure that they seek.

After more than two months away from the anchor’s desk, Savannah returned to the Today show last week.

And while she’s welcomed the support of fans and colleagues, we’re sure nothing would help her heal like some definitive word on her mother’s fate.

We wull have further updates on this devleoping story as new information becomes available.