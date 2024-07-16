Prince William & Kate Middleton Share Ultra Rare, Candid Family Photo

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Prince William and Princess Kate shared a candid photo and message with fans that’s turning heads.

Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon over the weekend, making another royal comeback to the delight of the world. Meanwhile, Prince William took his eldest to see one of the biggest soccer games of the year.

After their big days out, William and Kate shared a message — and an at-home, seemingly candid family photo. No photoshop fails this time.

It’s rare to see the intimate lives of the royal family in an unfiltered way, especially when it involves the kids.

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a rare message

On Monday, July 15, the joint Instagram account of Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a post.

The Insta included a photo of 9-year-old Princess Charlotte and 6-year-old Prince Louis. The pair were dressed more casually than they often appear at formal events.

Additionally, the post shared a message from the Prince and Princess of Wales. A rare message, these days.

“@england, your teamwork, grit, and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old,” William and Kate wrote on their Instagram.

They concluded their caption: “Congratulations to Spain. W & C.”

The post is a reference to a sports game. While soccer is generally a game for children whose parents insist that they have “an activity” in the US, it is a popular sport in various other countries in the world. In this case, Spain bested England to achieve a Euro 2024 victory. That’s a big deal across the pond.

Catherine, Princess of Wales (rear) and Britain’s Princess Charlotte of Wales (front) wave as they cross the bridge as they leave Centre Court after attending the men’s singles final tennis match on the fourteenth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Clearly, the Prince and Princess are fans

Obviously, the British royal family is almost always going to weigh in on national sports victories and defeats.

Some of William’s official titles make him in charge of handing out sports-related honors. And, in 2016, the late Queen Elizabeth named Kate the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Hence her presence at Wimbledon every year.

However, it’s entirely possible that Charlotte and Louis are actual fans of the sport. Soccer fans (they call it “football”) are not uncommon in Europe.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales on the balcony during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Obviously, the royal children make public appearances with their parents. Prince George will one day be king, if the monarchy is still clinging to existence. (In fact, George attended the game in person, alongside his father)

But it is fairly unusual to see an otherwise “private” moment like this — just two kids glued to their television screen — from William and Kate.

And, as we mentioned, it’s even more rare for Prince William and Princess Kate to share a message these days. They have been withdrawn and private for essentially the entire year.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of The AELTC smiles prior to presenting Carlos Alcaraz of Spain with his trophy following victory against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Gentlemen’s Singles Final during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

This was the Princess of Wales’ second formal appearance following her cancer diagnosis

In January, Kate Middleton underwent an abdominal surgery. The official story, for months, was that she was simply convalescing at home. Eventually, the royal firm’s layers of lies fell apart, and Kate revealed to the public that she has cancer and is undergoing treatments.

Obviously, even the harshest critics of the monarchy wish Kate a swift and full recovery from her cancer. To that end, she has avoided royal appearances while recovering from cancer treatments. William has avoided certain questions during this time, as well.

This latest rare message from William and Kate is ostensibly about good sportsmanship. However, the underlying message is also clear: the Prince and Princess of Wales are signaling a gradual return to “normal.”