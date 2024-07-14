Kate Middleton Attends Wimbledon Amid Cancer Treatment

Reading Time: 5 minutes

In years past, Kate Middleton has been a fixture at Wimbledon, one of the UK’s most iconic sporting events.

But for obvious reasons, life is a little different for Kate these days.

As you’re likely aware, Kate is battling cancer. And the Princess of Wales has opted to mostly steer clear of the public eye as she undergoes treatment.

Catherine, Princess of Wales (3rd L) and Princess Charlotte (2nd L) arrive at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, south west London, on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 14, 2024 in London, England. The Princess of Wales will present the trophy to the winner of the men’s final. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images))

Kate made an appearance at Trooping the Colour earlier this month, a move that shocked many royal experts.

The Princess of Wales looked happy and healthy as she stood alongside her family on the balcony.

But sources close to the situation cautioned that that would likely be Kate’s final public appearance of the year.

Well, Kate Middleton wasn’t having any of that – not when her favorite event of the session was anxiously waiting her return!

Catherine, Princess of Wales (R) and Princess Charlotte (2nd L) arrive at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, south west London, on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 14, 2024 in London, England. The Princess of Wales will present the trophy to the winner of the men’s final. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton Attends Wimbledon with Daughter Princess Charlotte Amid Cancer Battle

We’ll call this one a good day!

Kate Middleton has made a grand return to Wimbledon!

The Princess of Wales, 42, came after all to this year’s Wimbledon tennis championships on Sunday, despite her ongoing battle with cancer.

Princess Catherine delighted fans as she arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club alongside her 9-year daughter, Princess Charlotte.

A mini but mighty support system at her side. How cute!

She appeared in good spirits and in good health as she arrived wearing a gorgeous purple dress. It’s very much like the green number she wore last year.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte meet Emma Raducanu (R) during a visit to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, south west London, on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 14, 2024 in London, England. The Princess of Wales will present the trophy to the winner of the men’s final. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Charlotte wore a pretty blue polka dot dress and an adorable braid in her hair. Very sweet!

As the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Princess Catherine will present the trophy to the winner of the men’s finals match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales, are seen in the Royal Box ahead of the Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz on July 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Rumors Behind Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon Return

However, it might not have been such a surprise to everyone that Kate returned to Wimbledon. For weeks, it’s been rumored that she would try to make it down for at least one of the final days,.

While her parents and Princess Beatrice have stepped in for her on early days of the competition, royal experts believed she would leave it to a last minute to decision.

In a new piece for Grazia, Andrews writes that Kate is experiencing “good and bad days.”

Therefore, Andrews claims, Kate’s ability to attend the tournament will be determined by how she feels once it begins.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte of Wales watch the Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Wimbledon in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“Her treatment is ongoing, and will be for the next few months. But I understand she would like to visit the Wimbledon tennis tournament — she is a patron — if she feels up to it,” Andrews writes (via the New York Post).

Will Kate Be Able to Resume Her Former Duties?

In the past, Kate has presented trophies to the winners of the tournament.

Deborah Jevans, the Chair of the All England Club, revealed this week that no decision has been made with regard to replacing Kate in that capacity.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hands over the trophy to winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia following his victory against Nick Kyrgios of Australia during their Men’s Singles Final match on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“Our priority is clearly that our Patron has the time to recover. And we’re certainly not going to add any additional pressure on her recovery by speculating on her attendance at this year’s Championships,” Jevans told the press, according to the Post.

“And when it comes to the presentation ceremony, as in previous years, we will announce those that are going to be a part of that ceremony on the morning of the finals, so nothing has changed in that regard,” she added.

Kate’s supporters would love to see her stride out onto the court and present a trophy to a tearful winner.

HRH Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge after the Ladies’ Singles Final match between Ashleigh Barty of Australia and Karolina Pliskova of The Czech Republic on Day Twelve of The Championships – Wimbledon 2021. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

But Kate’s full recovery remains the top priority for her family, friends, and fans.

The important thing is that Kate takes care of herself.

We all want her to be around for many Wimbledons to come.