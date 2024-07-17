Prince William: My Brother is DEAD to Me!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Prince William is reportedly taking a stand.

And that is bad, bad news for his brother.

As anyone with a pulse knows by now, William doesn’t get along with Prince Harry… the future King’s younger sibling who walked away from his Royal Duties over four years ago.

According to The New York Post, these brothers haven’t even spoken in a year.

Prince William and Prince Harry take part in the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022. (Photo by Scott Garfitt- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

However, there’s been chatter of late that Harry wants to return to the family fold in some capacity, which some might see as a welcome development in the wake of King Charles and Kate Middleton both getting diagnosed with cancer.

William could probably use the help, right?

And maybe something positive could come out of these unfortunate developments? If it means William and Harry can finally reconcile?

Nope, royal commentator Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine this week. This would be an incorrect assumption.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Nigeria Unconquered, a charity organization that works in collaboration with the Invictus Games Foundation, at a reception at Officersâ€™ Mess on May 11, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria. (Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation)

“William has always been a strong character,” Bond told OK! Magazine, adding that William has no interest in giving Harry access to the Royal Family again.

“Obviously, as heir to the throne, his word carries a lot of weight in the family and I think it’s true that he has been prepared to take a tough stand on a number of issues, including Harry.”

Earlier this month, a former butler who worked at Kensington Palace said it was unlikely Harry will ever be able to rebuild the bridge he burnt down years ago in such public fashion.

And that sentiment appears to have been echoed not just via the quotes above, but also by someone deemed an “expert” by Page Six just a couple days ago.

Prince Harry accepts the Pat Tillman Award on stage during the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold,” Hilary Fordwich told Fox News this month.

If King Charles were to open this door, Fordwich emphasized, perhaps William would acquiesce to his powerful dad.

But after Harry’s biography? In which he trashed his family as spoiled and racist and provided examples of all the ways in which it abused its power and William generally sucked a brother?

“To this day, after the release of Spare and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother,” Fordwich said.