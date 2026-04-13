Lindsie Chrisley’s Boyfriend Arrested After Alleged ‘Strangulation’

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This sounds serious.

Lindsie Chrisley remains estranged from her awful relatives.

Her boyfriend was arrested on charges that seem to indicate that he attacked and strangled her.

Lindsie has had only a little to say since the incident. His mugshot is now available, as you can see.

This April 10, 2026 mugshot shows David Landsman wearing an orange shirt, with a small cut near his eyebrow. (Photo Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

David Landsman was arrested on felony assault and misdemeanor battery

On the afternoon of Friday, April 10, David Landsman was arrested.

At 4:29 PM, he was booked on charges of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery.

His mugshot shows the 52-year-old, who is rumored to be Lindsie’s fiance, wearing a bright orange shirt.

He also appears to have a small gash above his left eyebrow.

It is unclear where in or surrounding the arrest process he may have received the facial injury. It presumably had not had time to scab.

TMZ reported that it was actually Landsman who called the police.

When responders arrived, they found Lindsie with visible injuries.

Given that she does not have a mugshot, those injuries have not been made public.

Part of Landsman’s charges reportedly relates to strangulation, however. Online speculation is that she may have visible hematomas around her neck.

Many places have laws requiring police to separate or even arrest one member of a couple if there is a domestic dispute call. We do not know the details of what first responders witnessed upon arrival.

On her now-estranged family’s former show, Lindsie Chrisley wore her version of her family’s big hairstyle. (Image Credit: WEtv)

‘I don’t recognize myself anymore’

On Saturday, April 11, Lindsie posted what may have been indirect commentary about what transpired.

In the Instagram Story post, which has since been automatically deleted, she was clear in tone, at least.

“I don’t recognize myself anymore,” Lindsie began.

“Not in my laughter, not in my silence,” she admitted.

Lindsie continued: “Somewhere between surviving and pretending, I became a stranger to my own soul.”

To be clear, not all of these words are original to Lindsie.

The final quote appears to be from Wakio Agather.

It is a powerful quote — one that far too many people find painfully relatable.

Some fans are speculating that Lindsie will speak more directly on the topic on the podcast that she and Kailyn Lowry share.

However, because of the complexities of legal matters, Lindsie may wisely avoid directly addressing what happened.

Lindsie Chrisley speaks about her estrangement from her awful relatives. (Image Credit: CBS/YouTube)

As far as the public is concerned, this came out of nowhere

As recently as last month, Lindsie and Landsman fueled engagement rumors.

(Oddly, Landsman jokingly asked for Todd Chrisley’s blessing to ask her to marry him. That would be cringe even if she weren’t estranged from the guy.)

Last year, we reported that Lindsie was using Landsman’s last name.

That was not due to a secret marriage, however — she simply needed another name because her association with the disgraced family name was closing doors for her.

Names tend to stick with us long after we stop using them. We hope that her next moniker treats her better.