Kate Middleton’s Kids ‘Coping Surprisingly Well’ Amid Cancer Battle: …

Obviously, this is a very difficult time for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids.
Not only is Kate battling cancer, but the kids’ grandfather, King Charles, is fighting the disease as well.
Kate was able to attend Trooping the Colour last weekend, but the road ahead is a long and difficult one.
At ten and eight years old, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are old enough to understand the seriousness of the situation.
At the age of five, Prince Louis is likely feeling much more confused than his older siblings.
So, Will and Kate are navigating some very difficult waters these days.
They’re trying to ensure that Kate is receiving the best possible care while at the same time easing the anxieties of their three kids and their millions of well-wishers.
Now, as summer vacation approaches (most kids in the UK have classes until late July), Will and Kate will be presented with new challenges.
But one insider says the couple is very much up to the task.
Kate Middleton’s Kids Are Holding Up Well, Insider Claims
“Kate wants to keep the vacation as normal as possible,” a source tells Life & Style, adding that normalcy has thus far enabled the children to “manage their anxieties.”
The source says that the kids have “been coping surprisingly well,” and Kate hopes to continue that trend over the summer.
Most of the vacation will be spent at Anmer Hall, where the children will enjoy hiking, playing tennis, and baking cupcakes.
“It’s going to be all about being outside in nature and letting the kids just be kids,” a second insider tells Life & Style.
“Kate feels horrible that her children have been so worried about her so, more than ever, she wants to make sure this is a summer to remember,” the source adds.
“She’s promised they’ll have no bedtimes and lots of treats!”
Will and Kate Are Preparing For a ‘Chaotic’ Summer
“Without George, Charlotte and Louis in class, things are going to be more chaotic for Kate,” says the source.
“But she’s been resting and gearing up for it.”
The chaos will be heightened by the fact that Will is planning to make a solo trip to Germany. But insiders are focusing on the positive and taking the trip as a good sign.
They note that Will “would not leave the kids at home if Kate were really ailing.”
So while Kate might spend the rest of the year in “recovery mode,” it seems there’s reason to be optimistic!