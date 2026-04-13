Aubrey Plaza Breaks Silence on Pregnancy, Continues to Take Flak About Husband’s …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Aubrey Plaza is pregnant with her first child.

The news comes just over one year since Plaza’s husband, writer and director, Jeff Baena, died by suicide.

And because this is 2026, and no one is capable of being normal about anything, some folks are criticizing Aubrey about the timing.

Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott attend “Danny And The Deep Blue Sea” Opening Night at Lucille Lortel Theatre on November 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“Aubrey Plaza’s husband Jeff Baena died in January,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

“Aubrey Plaza’s husband Jeff Baena died in January. She is now expecting her child from another man in April. So she must’ve gotten pregnant in July. She didn’t even wait 6 months before getting a new partner and getting pregnant by him,” this person continued, adding:

“This is what modern relationships are like. Before, women used to wait a lifetime for their husbands. She should’ve at least waited a few years. This is what modern relationships are like.

“Before, women used to wait a lifetime for their husbands. She should’ve at least waited a few years.

As is so often the case with hot social media takes, this post gets some very important facts wrong.

> Aubrey Plaza’s husband Jeff Baena died in January

> She is now expecting her child from another man in April

> So she must’ve gotten pregnant in July.

> She didn’t even wait 6 months before getting a new partner and getting pregnant by him



This is what modern relationships are… https://t.co/YYznueiYfY pic.twitter.com/OMOX9XMwQ7 — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) April 8, 2026

For starters, Baena died in January of 2025, so Aubrey didn’t become pregnant until more than a year after his death.

On top of that, the couple had been separated for several months when he died.

Fortunately, Aubrey seems to be more focused on the joyous time in her life than on the social media haters who are trying to bring her down.

Appearing on the latest episode of the wildly popular “Smartless” podcast, Aubrey spoke about her pregnancy for the first time.

“Well, there’s a baby inside of me. No, I said there is a baby inside of me right now,” she said (via Page Six), adding:

“Today was a big day. I went to the doctor’s today, and my dog also went to the doctor’s. And both of us — my dog’s getting a scan right now. I got a scan earlier. I’m not kidding.

Writer/director Jeff Baena (L) and actress Aubrey Plaza pose for a portrait during Sundance NEXT FEST at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on August 8, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for Sundance NEXT)

“She had to get an ultrasound on her stomach. And then I got an ultrasound on my stomach, and there is a baby in there.”

Asked if she was “excited” about being an expectant mom, Aubrey replied:

“I am. Yeah. I’ve always wanted, I’ve always wanted, I’ve always wanted to see what that’s all about, you know?

“It just seems so interesting, that whole thing,” she added.

Aubrey is pregnant by fellow actor Christopher Abbott, with whom she’s worked on several projects, including the film Black Bear.

“It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year,” a source told People magazine about the news. “They feel very blessed.”