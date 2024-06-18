Kate Middleton Back In ‘Recovery’ Mode After Royal Appearance: Report

As you’ve likely heard by now, Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance at the royal family’s annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday.

Kate is still battling cancer, and most observers expected her to sit out this year’s celebration of King Charles’ official birthday.

But the Princess of Wales shocked the world by standing beside her family and waving to the crowd from the balcony.

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It was a heartwarming moment that offered some much-needed encouragement amid a very difficult year for the royals.

But was it too much too soon?

Is Kate Middleton Ready to Return to Public Life?

Obviously, only Kate and her inner circle know what sort of treatment she’s receiving and how she’s holding up.

But not surprisingly, royal journalists have been scrutinizing her Trooping the Colour cameo using it to predict what might come next for the ailing mother of three.

First, Piers Morgan offered his unsolicited two cents on the situation.

Now, Katie Nicholl is warning fans of Kate’s not to expect any more surprise appearances anytime soon.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nicholl predicted that Kate will once again retreat from the spotlight for a “long and well-deserved rest.”

“I think a day like Saturday where she knows the eyes of the world are on her, there is a huge amount of scrutiny that will take its toll,” she explained.

“I don’t think we can expect to see her in public for a little while. That’s going to take some recovery.”

Was Kate Middleton Secretly Struggling at Trooping the Colour?

Nicholl went on to compare Kate to a “gliding” swan who was “paddling quite frantically … beneath the water.”

She pointed out that there was one moment in which it seemed that Kate might have taken on a bit more than she could handle.

“She was on her feet for a long period of time. There was a moment where she was watching the parade … and was offered a seat, which she gratefully accepted,” Nicoll said.

“That’s just a bit of an acknowledgment that she is not as strong, not as fit, as she was before she went into this treatment.”

We don’t think anyone expected that Kate would immediately bounce back from cancer treatment and emerge just as energetic as ever.

The important thing is that Kate Middleton and King Charles were able to appear side-by-side at a time when they’re both fighting the greatest battle of their lives.

And it might be impossible to overstate the impact of that moment on those who wish the royals well.