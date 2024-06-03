Is it possible that Kate Middleton will make her long-awaited return to public life at the Trooping the Colour event this month?

For those who are unaware, Trooping the Colour is a military parade celebrating the King’s official birthday.

Obviously, this year’s ceremony will be a bit different, as two of the most high-profile members of the royal family are battling serious illnesses. But it also might be the reunion moment the world’s been waiting for.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hears from families and key organisations about the ways in which peer support can help boost parent wellbeing while spending the day learning about the importance of parent-powered initiatives, in Battersea Park on September 22, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Hill – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A Time of Crisis For the Royal Family

We learned back in February that King Charles was battling cancer.

Just weeks later, Kate revealed that she had also been diagnosed with cancer.

Each royal has chosen to keep the details of their condition and their treatment private. However, while the King has returned to his royal duties, even in a limited capacity, Kate has been squarely out of the limelight since the 2023 holidays.

But all of that might change this summer.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on October 23, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Will Kate Middleton Be In Attendance at Trooping the Colour?

Historically, Kate has played an important role in the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Prior to her diagnosis, she was slated to hold a position at the traditional Colonel’s Review on June 8 during the salute. She also planned to attend the king’s official birthday event the following week on June 15.

Now, however, it looks as though the Princess of Wales will be forced to miss both events.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace on December 6, 2022 in London, England. The last Reception for the Diplomatic Corps was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in December 2019. (Photo by Victoria Jones – Pool/Getty Images)

“This year General James Bucknall K.C.B., C.V.O will carry out the role of Inspecting Officer,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson told NBC News on May 30, 2024.

“On behalf of HRH The Princess of Wales at Colonel’s Review as she continues her recovery.”

A rep for Kate has previously told the outlet that “the princess is not expected to return to work until it’s cleared by her medical team.”

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents Prince William and Princess Kate, arrive for an afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot on September 7, 2022 in Bracknell, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – Pool/Getty Images)

However, despite the fact that her name was left out of last week’s official review, the princess is reportedly “considering” making an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the family during the event, the Mirror reports.

It makes sense: out of all the responsibilities associated with the day, this is the easiest to manage. It’s away from people, she’d be firmly by William’s side, and the public could see her on her own time table.

But this all really depends on if she’s well enough.

Kate Could Still Play It Safe

Kate attended her first Trooping the Colour in 2011 shortly after marrying Prince William.

In the years since, she’s come to be closely associated with the event. And fans of the princess have looked forward to obsessing over her annual Trooping the Colour fashion statement.

But the mother of three many not wish to take any chances with her health. In fact, it’s been rumored that Kate might not return to public life until 2025.

LONDON, ENGLAND – Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photograph ahead of The Diplomatic Reception in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace on December 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Buckingham Palace)

Still, insiders say that Kate has “turned a corner” in her treatment, while also being advised not to take on any undue stress.

Interestingly, it seems that Charles is and was always planning to attend Trooping the Colour.

The Daily Beast reports that Charles will not attend on horseback, as he did last year. But he will review the troops from a carriage.

So it will be a slightly pared-down ceremony. But it will still be a reflection of the royal family’s commitment to tradition, even in the face of adversity.