Prince William Takes Kids To Taylor Swift’s London Show Without Kate Middleton

Prince William is a Swiftie! As are his kids!

The royal and his young family made a surprise appearance at the opening night of Taylor Swift’s London Eras tour concert.

Choosing to spend his birthday with his kids, Prince William was spotted with all 3 of his children in tow at Wembley Stadium.

Sadly, it looks like Kate Middleton sat this one out.

Doting dad Prince William with his eldest kids, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, during a visit to Cardiff Castle, where they will meet performers and crew involved in the special celebration concert taking place in the castle grounds on June 04, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince William Celebrates Birthday with George, Charlotte and Louis at Taylor Swift’s London Concert

On June 21, Prince William decided to spend his 42nd birthday with his family – and about 90,000 total strangers.

Reporters caught a glimpse of the future King of England arriving at Wembley Stadium that night to catch Taylor Swift’s opening concert in London. Royal reporter Roya Nikkhah shared the news on X that Prince of Wales and his three children — George, 10, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6 — were all on hand to enjoy the Eras tour.

Ok, see now we just want to know who is the biggest Taylor fan! Charlotte is an obvious answer, but maybe it’s Prince William who can’t shake off his love for Taylor!

Back in 2013, William did get the chance to actually perform with Swift during a Centrepoint charity event at Kensington Palace. He, Taylor, and Jon Bon Jovi all got together to to sing “Livin’ on a Prayer” together.

That sort of thing leaves it’s mark on you!

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with their children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, attend a special pantomime performance at London’s Palladium Theatre, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the pandemic on December 11, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton Skips Taylor Swift Concert With Family

Unfortunately, it looks like Kate wasn’t up for the crowds and mayhem that the Eras tour turns around. She was not spotted with her family at the concert, and honestly, it’s understandable.

Kate made her first appearance since Christmas – and since announcing she had cancer – last weekend during Trooping the Colour. Looking well and in good spirits, the event allowed her to be with her family in public, without getting too close to the public.

Kate is still receiving chemotherapy treatment for an undisclosed cancer diagnosis. When she announced she’d be attending the royal event, she noted that it was a special circumstance.

“As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting,” Kate wrote in the statement. “But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

Not to worry, Kate. Taylor will be back! You’ll catch the next show!

Taylor Swift performs on stage as part of her Eras Tour in Lisbon on May 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: ANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP via Getty Images)

Taylor’s Welcomed To London – As Is Travis Kelce

The London Eras tour shows are being watched carefully, not only by those who scored tickets to Wembley Stadium, but by Swifites around the world.

This is Taylor’s first time performing in the city since her breakup from Joe Alwyn, aka her London Boy boyfriend.

These days, she has a new man, and he made sure to be on hand for her first show. Travis Kelce was spotted arriving at the stadium, along with his brother Jason and his wife Kylie Kelce, to cheer Taylor on.

But if there was any worry that the city wouldn’t welcome Taylor back with open arms, it was ill placed. In fact,Taylor was welcomed back to the city by the royal guard earlier in the day when the band played “Shake It Off” in front of Buckingham Palace.

You love to see it!